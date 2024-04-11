What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Ken Loach Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center — Nine of British film director and screenwriter Ken Loach’s films are being screened as part of the latest retrospective series. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 21

BAMA @ BEXCO — The 13th edition of the Busan Annual Market of Art returns. BEXCO, Thursday through Sunday

School of Rock @ Dream Theatre — The popular music begins a two-week run in Busan. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through April 14

Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2024 @ Daejeo Ecological Park –– The Busan Agricultural Technology Center will hold the 20th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo at Daejeo Ecological Park to spread urban agriculture culture and promote Green Smart City Busan. Daejeo Ecological Park, Friday through Sunday

2024 Busan Open Challenger Tour Tennis @ Spo1 Park Tennis Court — With renowned players from around the globe, including 30 domestic and 104 overseas participants, spectators can witness thrilling matches throughout the week. Spo1 Park Tennis Court, Through Sunday

KNN Wedding Expo @ BEXCO — Everything for your wedding’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

Busan Science Festival @ BEXCO — The 23rd edition of the science festival has two days of fun activities. BEXCO, Saturday and Sunday

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.