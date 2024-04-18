What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra Special Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — The BPO’s 610th Regular Concert under conductor Kirill Karabits. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Kim Bum-soo @ Dream Theatre — Kim’s 25th-anniversary concert tour comes to Busan. Dream Theatre, Saturday, 6 p.m.

2024 Symphony Festival Live Screening @ Busan Cinema Center — Live screening of the Symphony Festival in Seoul is being broadcast at the outdoor theater. Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae, Through April 28

Good Morning Concert @ Eulseukdo Cultural Center — Enjoy a Gayageum performance in the center’s small performance hall. Eulseukdo Cultural Center, Friday, 11 a.m.

Geumjeong Classic Week @ Geumjeong Cultural Center — 14 performances will take place under the theme “1st Touch”. Geumjeong Cultural Center, April 19-26

Hong Young-ho Trio @ Getz — A celebration concert celebrating the third album “From Nature” release. Getz, Seomyeon, Friday, 7 p.m.

539th Space Woom Concert @ Space Woom — Cellist Kim Hyu-sik national tour stops in Busan featuring music from Beethoven. Space Woom, Dongnae, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Friends Classic Safari Series @ Busan Cultural Center — The concert “Crocodile’s Teeth Brushing Time” is performed for kids. Busan Cultural Center, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Boat Show @ BEXCO — The largest boat show in the country returns. BEXCO, Thursday through Sunday Ken Loach Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center — Nine of British film director and screenwriter Ken Loach’s films are being screened as part of the latest retrospective series. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 21 Magic Circus @ Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater — Two shows every Saturday and Sunday for the kids. Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through April 28, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Excellent Small Business and Agricultural Specialty Gift Fair @ BEXCO — Farmers, fishermen, and small and medium-sized businesses show their products to a larger audience. BEXCO, April 19-23 Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28 Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.