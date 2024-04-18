Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra Special Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — The BPO’s 610th Regular Concert under conductor Kirill Karabits. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Kim Bum-soo @ Dream Theatre — Kim’s 25th-anniversary concert tour comes to BusanDream Theatre, Saturday, 6 p.m. 

2024 Symphony Festival Live Screening @ Busan Cinema Center — Live screening of the Symphony Festival in Seoul is being broadcast at the outdoor theater. Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae, Through April 28

Good Morning Concert @ Eulseukdo Cultural Center — Enjoy a Gayageum performance in the center’s small performance hall. Eulseukdo Cultural Center, Friday, 11 a.m.

Geumjeong Classic Week @ Geumjeong Cultural Center — 14 performances will take place under the theme “1st Touch”. Geumjeong Cultural Center, April 19-26

Hong Young-ho Trio @ Getz — A celebration concert celebrating the third album “From Nature” release. Getz, Seomyeon, Friday, 7 p.m.

539th Space Woom Concert @ Space Woom — Cellist Kim Hyu-sik national tour stops in Busan featuring music from Beethoven. Space Woom, Dongnae, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Friends Classic Safari Series @ Busan Cultural Center — The concert “Crocodile’s Teeth Brushing Time” is performed for kids. Busan Cultural Center, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Busan International Boat Show @ BEXCO — The largest boat show in the country returns. BEXCO, Thursday through Sunday

Ken Loach Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center — Nine of British film director and screenwriter Ken Loach’s films are being screened as part of the latest retrospective series. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 21

Magic Circus @ Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater — Two shows every Saturday and Sunday for the kids. Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through April 28, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Excellent Small Business and Agricultural Specialty Gift Fair @ BEXCO — Farmers, fishermen, and small and medium-sized businesses show their products to a larger audience. BEXCO, April 19-23

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

KT vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The two worst teams in the league take the field for a three-game series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 5 p.m, and Sunday 2 p.m.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

