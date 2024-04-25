What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 41st edition of BISFF presents 60 short films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 25-30

Community Culture Fair @ Busan Foreign School — Check out this family-friendly international event that’s free and open to the public! Booths with food and activities from around the world, games, performances, prizes, and more. Busan Foreign School, Saturday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Design City Busan International Conference @ P.ark — The city of Busan hosts a conference about the design strategy for the Global Hub City Busan initiative. P.Ark, Yeongdo, Friday

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 12

Magic Circus @ Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater — Two shows every Saturday and Sunday for the kids. Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through April 28, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

International Nuclear Energy Expo 2024 @ BEXCO — INEX 2024 brings nuclear experts from around the world. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday

Busan Home Living & Household Products Exhibition @ BEXCO — Everything for your home under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Start-Up Festival @ BEXCO — The 31st edition of the festival for entrepreneurs. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

K-Pet Fair @ BEXCO — Treats, snacks, and accessories for your pets on sale. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Korea Best Festival Show 2024 @ BEXCO — A variety of experiences and events, including local festivals, traditional culture experiences, and DIY crafting experiences. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Octonauts @ Busan Citizens Hall –– Five performances for kids with a theme around space. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Theater Festival @ Citywide — The 41st edition features performances around the city. Through April 28

Gijang Seaweed and Kelp Festival @ Idong Port area, Ilgwang-eup — Returning for the first time in five years, the festival runs for three days full of activities. Idong Port area, Ilgwang-eup, Gijang-gun, Friday through Sunday

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.