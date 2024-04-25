What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Busan Music Festival @ Busan Cultural Center — Two days of concerts to enjoy. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Jeong Ja-young @ Busan Citizens Hall –– Jeong Ja-young performs a gayageum concert under the theme “Journey”. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Sunday, 2 p.m.
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 41st edition of BISFF presents 60 short films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 25-30
Community Culture Fair @ Busan Foreign School — Check out this family-friendly international event that’s free and open to the public! Booths with food and activities from around the world, games, performances, prizes, and more. Busan Foreign School, Saturday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Design City Busan International Conference @ P.ark — The city of Busan hosts a conference about the design strategy for the Global Hub City Busan initiative. P.Ark, Yeongdo, Friday
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 12
Magic Circus @ Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater — Two shows every Saturday and Sunday for the kids. Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through April 28, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
International Nuclear Energy Expo 2024 @ BEXCO — INEX 2024 brings nuclear experts from around the world. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday
Busan Home Living & Household Products Exhibition @ BEXCO — Everything for your home under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Start-Up Festival @ BEXCO — The 31st edition of the festival for entrepreneurs. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
K-Pet Fair @ BEXCO — Treats, snacks, and accessories for your pets on sale. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Korea Best Festival Show 2024 @ BEXCO — A variety of experiences and events, including local festivals, traditional culture experiences, and DIY crafting experiences. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Octonauts @ Busan Citizens Hall –– Five performances for kids with a theme around space. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday
Busan Theater Festival @ Citywide — The 41st edition features performances around the city. Through April 28
Gijang Seaweed and Kelp Festival @ Idong Port area, Ilgwang-eup — Returning for the first time in five years, the festival runs for three days full of activities. Idong Port area, Ilgwang-eup, Gijang-gun, Friday through Sunday
Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28
Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12
Asia Sailing Festival @ Suyeong Bay — The festival begins with the 19th Busan Supercup International Yacht Race. BEXCO, Thursday through Sunday
Ansan vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium — The IPark look for their fifth win of the young season. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 4:#0 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.