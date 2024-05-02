What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Children’s Day — Here are all the events happening around town this Children’s Day.

Spring Flower Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Various artworks will be exhibited including spring flower sculptures, floral artworks, and flower arrangements presented by a total of 45 organizations. Busan Citizens Park, May 3-6

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival @ Nampodong — The festival returns after a five-year hiatus. Around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal, F1963, and Busan Eurasia Platform, Friday through Sunday

World of Coffee Busan & World Barista Championship Busan 2024 @ BEXCO — The biggest event for coffee comes to Busan this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Star Wars Day @ Haeundae Beach — Walt Disney Company Korea’s ‘Star Wars Day’ will take place at Busan’s Haeundae Beach on May 4-5. Haeundae Beach, Saturday and Sunday

Jump @ KBS Busan Hall — Four performances of the comic martial arts play are scheduled. KBS Busan Hall, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 12

Busan Baby Dream Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your baby under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Bang Bang Market @ Shinsegae Department Store — Organized by the Busan Regional Small and Medium Venture Business Administration and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency, in collaboration with Shinsegae, the event aims to showcase and promote products from 25 local dessert companies in Busan. Shinsegae Department Store, Centum City, Through May 8

Jakdong Festival @ Busan Youth Cultural Space — The festival embraces contemporary trends, catering to the interests of young individuals through a diverse lineup of cultural and artistic events. Busan Youth Cultural Space, Saturday and Sunday

Cinco de Cuatro @ HQ Bar — Celebrate the Mexican holiday with food and drink specials and live music with Los Kimchileros takes place at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday featuring traditional Mexican and Cuban songs. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday and Saturday

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.