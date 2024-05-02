What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Candlelight Concert @ Nurimaru — Another classical concert as part of the Candlelight series. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday
Children’s Day Event @ Busan Cultural Center — The Seoul Festa Philharmonic Orchestra performs a “Children’s Day movie music with superheroes FESTA”. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Children’s Day — Here are all the events happening around town this Children’s Day.
Spring Flower Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Various artworks will be exhibited including spring flower sculptures, floral artworks, and flower arrangements presented by a total of 45 organizations. Busan Citizens Park, May 3-6
Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival @ Nampodong — The festival returns after a five-year hiatus. Around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal, F1963, and Busan Eurasia Platform, Friday through Sunday
World of Coffee Busan & World Barista Championship Busan 2024 @ BEXCO — The biggest event for coffee comes to Busan this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday
Star Wars Day @ Haeundae Beach — Walt Disney Company Korea’s ‘Star Wars Day’ will take place at Busan’s Haeundae Beach on May 4-5. Haeundae Beach, Saturday and Sunday
Jump @ KBS Busan Hall — Four performances of the comic martial arts play are scheduled. KBS Busan Hall, Saturday and Sunday
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 12
Busan Baby Dream Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your baby under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Busan Bang Bang Market @ Shinsegae Department Store — Organized by the Busan Regional Small and Medium Venture Business Administration and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency, in collaboration with Shinsegae, the event aims to showcase and promote products from 25 local dessert companies in Busan. Shinsegae Department Store, Centum City, Through May 8
Jakdong Festival @ Busan Youth Cultural Space — The festival embraces contemporary trends, catering to the interests of young individuals through a diverse lineup of cultural and artistic events. Busan Youth Cultural Space, Saturday and Sunday
Cinco de Cuatro @ HQ Bar — Celebrate the Mexican holiday with food and drink specials and live music with Los Kimchileros takes place at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday featuring traditional Mexican and Cuban songs. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday and Saturday
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12
Asia Sailing Festival @ Suyeong Bay — The festival continues with the 25th Korea-Japan Arirang Yacht Race. Suyeong Bay to Fukuoka, Thursday through Monday
Senior Sports Festival @ Busan Asiad Main Stadium — The 19th edition features over 1,500 senior athletes participating in nine sports. Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.