What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Miss Trot 3 Concert @ BEXCO Auditorium — Top performers from Season 3 hit the stage for four performances. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

2024 Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — Known locally as the “Eobang Festival”, it’s one of the city’s biggest spring festivals based on the tradition of fishing. Gwangalli Beach, Friday through Sunday Art Busan @ BEXCO — One of the biggest events in art each year returns to BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday W Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your wedding under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 12 Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.