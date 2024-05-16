What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Classical Music Concert for Kids III @ Busan Cultural Center — The third edition of the classical concert for kids. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m
Jeong-hee Park @ Geumjeong Cultural Center — Pianist Jeong-hee Park performs under the theme Opus 1. Geumjeong Cultural Center, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Bing Bing Being Being @ Busan Cultural Center — The 89th edition concert from the Busan Dance Company takes place Saturday afternoon. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
New Zealand Wine Festival @ Park Hyatt Hotel — The 22nd edition of the Kiwi Wine Festival features great wine and drink. Park Hyatt Hotel, Marine City, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Global Gathering @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest expat gathering in the city each year returns to the Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday
2024 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival — This year’s course begins at BEXCO and runs all the way to PKNU. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday, 7:45 a.m.
Global Healthcare Week @ BEXCO — Everything related to a healthy lifestyle under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Saturday
No Rules Tonight: The Art Exhibition @ Busan Cultural Contents Complex — This exhibition, held on the four-year anniversary of Banned Book Club’s release, will be the only time to see the artwork of Ryan Estrada. Busan Cultural Contents Complex, Centum City, Saturday, noon
African Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a week’s worth of films from the African continent. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, May 16-22
Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival @ Mt. Geumjang — A festival with the theme of life and peace held on Mt. Geumjeong since 2004 by Busan artists who want to live naturally with all living things. Geumjeong Mountain, Through May 28
Busan Family Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — The 18th edition of the family festival takes place on Saturday. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, 10:30 a.m.
Busan International Improvisation Dance Festival @ F1963 and Haeundae Beach, Pusan National University — The 17th edition features dance performances and workshops. F1963 and Haeundae Beach, Pusan National University, Friday through Sunday
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Far East Throwdown @ BEXCO — Asia’s semi-final competition of the best in CrossFit. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.