What’s On in Busan This Weekend

New Zealand Wine Festival @ Park Hyatt Hotel — The 22nd edition of the Kiwi Wine Festival features great wine and drink. Park Hyatt Hotel, Marine City, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Global Gathering @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest expat gathering in the city each year returns to the Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday

2024 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival — This year’s course begins at BEXCO and runs all the way to PKNU. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday, 7:45 a.m.

Global Healthcare Week @ BEXCO — Everything related to a healthy lifestyle under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Saturday

No Rules Tonight: The Art Exhibition @ Busan Cultural Contents Complex — This exhibition, held on the four-year anniversary of Banned Book Club’s release, will be the only time to see the artwork of Ryan Estrada. Busan Cultural Contents Complex, Centum City, Saturday, noon

African Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a week’s worth of films from the African continent. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, May 16-22

Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival @ Mt. Geumjang — A festival with the theme of life and peace held on Mt. Geumjeong since 2004 by Busan artists who want to live naturally with all living things. Geumjeong Mountain, Through May 28

Busan Family Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — The 18th edition of the family festival takes place on Saturday. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, 10:30 a.m.

Busan International Improvisation Dance Festival @ F1963 and Haeundae Beach, Pusan ​​National University — The 17th edition features dance performances and workshops. F1963 and Haeundae Beach, Pusan ​​National University, Friday through Sunday

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.