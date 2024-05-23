What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
2024 Active King of Singers @ BEXCO — Two performances take place this Saturday. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Kim Yeo-myeong @ Big Dipper Library Art Hall — A May Sunset concert for 100 lucky guests. Big Dipper Library Art Hall, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Monthly Performance @ Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum — Guitarists Seo Seung-wan and Kim Gyeong-tae team up for the monthly performance at the museum. Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The sand festival returns with sculptures, performances, and more. Haeundae Beach, March 24-27
Busan Content Market @ BEXCO — The 18th edition shows the latest in content making. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday
Romeo and Juliet @ Dream Theatre — Six performances of Matthew Bourne’s classic are performed. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Thursday through Sunday
Geumjeongsanseong Festival @ Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza — Enjoy a look back into the history of the area. Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza, Friday and Saturday
Busan International Performing Arts Festival — The 21st edition features performances from 40 teams and 13 countries happening around the city. Citywide, May 24 – June 2
Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival @ Amir Park — Coffee lovers unite for a weekend’s worth of activities. Amir Park, Friday through Sunday
Seomyeon Street Art Festival @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan Car-free Street Area — Enjoy an evening of street art performances. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan Car-free Street Area, Saturday, 4 p.m.
2024 Busan Arts and Crafts Galmerang Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — A variety of arts and crafts events are scheduled around the park. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, May 26 – June 1
Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival @ Mt. Geumjang — A festival with the theme of life and peace held on Mt. Geumjeong since 2004 by Busan artists who want to live naturally with all living things. Geumjeong Mountain, Through May 28
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Samsung vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants take the field for a three-game series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 5 p.m, and Sunday 2 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.