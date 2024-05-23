What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

2024 Active King of Singers @ BEXCO — Two performances take place this Saturday. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kim Yeo-myeong @ Big Dipper Library Art Hall — A May Sunset concert for 100 lucky guests. Big Dipper Library Art Hall, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Monthly Performance @ Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum — Guitarists Seo Seung-wan and Kim Gyeong-tae team up for the monthly performance at the museum. Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The sand festival returns with sculptures, performances, and more. Haeundae Beach, March 24-27 Busan Content Market @ BEXCO — The 18th edition shows the latest in content making. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday Romeo and Juliet @ Dream Theatre — Six performances of Matthew Bourne’s classic are performed. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Thursday through Sunday Geumjeongsanseong Festival @ Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza — Enjoy a look back into the history of the area. Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza, Friday and Saturday Busan International Performing Arts Festival — The 21st edition features performances from 40 teams and 13 countries happening around the city. Citywide, May 24 – June 2 Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival @ Amir Park — Coffee lovers unite for a weekend’s worth of activities. Amir Park, Friday through Sunday Seomyeon Street Art Festival @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan Car-free Street Area — Enjoy an evening of street art performances. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan Car-free Street Area, Saturday, 4 p.m. 2024 Busan Arts and Crafts Galmerang Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — A variety of arts and crafts events are scheduled around the park. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, May 26 – June 1 Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival @ Mt. Geumjang — A festival with the theme of life and peace held on Mt. Geumjeong since 2004 by Busan artists who want to live naturally with all living things. Geumjeong Mountain, Through May 28 Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.