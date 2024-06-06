What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Busan One Asia Festival @ Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Hwamyeong Ecological Park — One of the country’s largest K-pop festivals returns for two big days of concerts. Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Saturday and Sunday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The sand festival returns with sculptures, performances, and more. Haeundae Beach, May 24-27 Centum City Beer Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest domestic beer festival in the city takes place for four hours each night. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, May 30 – June 9 Busan Furniture Expo @ BEXCO — The 5th edition features the latest trends in furniture. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday Busan Sports, Leisure and Golf Expo @ BEXCO — An industry exhibition centered around sports and leisure. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday Busan Gift Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest information and trends on gifts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday Busan Architecture Expo @ BEXCO — The 8th edition of everything about architecture. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday Busan Tool Show @ BEXCO — Everything related to tools in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday Busan International Dance Festival @ Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Special Stage of Haeundae Beach — The 20th edition features a variety of different dance performances. Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Special Stage of Haeundae Beach, Friday through Sunday Busan International Pole Vault Meeting @ Gwangan Beach — Some of the world’s top pole vaulters gather for a competition at Gwangan Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Friday and Saturday Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.