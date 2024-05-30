Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Kim Yeo-myeong @ Big Dipper Library Art Hall — A May Sunset concert for 100 lucky guests. Big Dipper Library Art Hall, Saturday, 5 p.m.

2024 Classic Park Concert @ Busan Citizens Park — Enjoy two outdoor evening classic music concerts at Hialeah Lawn Plaza. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The sand festival returns with sculptures, performances, and more. Haeundae Beach, March 24-27

ECCK All European Networking Night @ Westin Chosun Hotel — Join like-minded business people for a networking evening this Friday. Westin Chosun Hotel, Haeundae, Friday, 7 p.m.

Centum City Beer Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest domestic beer festival in the city takes place for four hours each night. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, May 30 – June 9

Busan Port Festival @ Busan Port International Passenger Terminal — The 17th edition of the festival features activities at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot & Yeongdo-gu Pier area of the Busan Coast Guard, Korea, around Korea National Maritime Museum. Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, Dong-gu and Yeongdo-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Ocean Week @ BEXCO — Leading experts on the ocean industry converge at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Monday through Thursday

Busan International Food Fair @ BEXCO — The 31st edition of the region’s largest food industry exhibition. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — Find the latest trends in the coffee industry. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Home Table Decor Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your home and more. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Comic World @ BEXCO — The 124th edition of Comic World returns to BEXCO this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan International Performing Arts Festival — The 21st edition features performances from 40 teams and 13 countries happening around the city. Citywide, May 24 – June 2 

2024 Busan Arts and Crafts Galmerang Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — A variety of arts and crafts events are scheduled around the park. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, May 26 – June 1

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

NC vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants take the field for a three-game series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 5 p.m, and Sunday 2 p.m.

Suwon vs. Busan IPark –– The IPark look to bounce back versus a struggling Suwon team. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

