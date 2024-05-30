What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The sand festival returns with sculptures, performances, and more. Haeundae Beach, March 24-27

ECCK All European Networking Night @ Westin Chosun Hotel — Join like-minded business people for a networking evening this Friday. Westin Chosun Hotel, Haeundae, Friday, 7 p.m.

Centum City Beer Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest domestic beer festival in the city takes place for four hours each night. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, May 30 – June 9

Busan Port Festival @ Busan Port International Passenger Terminal — The 17th edition of the festival features activities at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot & Yeongdo-gu Pier area of the Busan Coast Guard, Korea, around Korea National Maritime Museum. Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, Dong-gu and Yeongdo-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Ocean Week @ BEXCO — Leading experts on the ocean industry converge at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Monday through Thursday

Busan International Food Fair @ BEXCO — The 31st edition of the region’s largest food industry exhibition. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — Find the latest trends in the coffee industry. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Home Table Decor Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your home and more. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Comic World @ BEXCO — The 124th edition of Comic World returns to BEXCO this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan International Performing Arts Festival — The 21st edition features performances from 40 teams and 13 countries happening around the city. Citywide, May 24 – June 2

2024 Busan Arts and Crafts Galmerang Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — A variety of arts and crafts events are scheduled around the park. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, May 26 – June 1

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.