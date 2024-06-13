Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Korea Concert @ BEXCO Auditorium — Forestella and Angelpeace host a patriotic Korean concert. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday

SG Wannabe @ BEXCO — SG Wannabe continues their national tour with a stop at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan Brand Festa @ BEXCO — Check out the largest local shopping event featuring local goods and services. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Tea and Craft Fair @ BEXCO — Tea, crafts, and much, much, more. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Dragon Valley Dance Festival @ Yongdusan Park — A Sunday afternoon dance festival takes over Yongdusan Park. Yongdusan Park, Jung-gu, Sunday

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge @ Gwangalli Beach — The second edition of the barefoot Earthing challenge takes place at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

No Events Scheduled.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Gugak Center Introduces Band-Infused Performances

Local Students at ISB Launch BearLingo, a Free English Learning Program for Young Learners in Busan

Rediscovering Busanjin-gu: A Historical Exhibition

What’s On in Busan: June 10 – June 16

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Two Dance Festivals to Check Out This Weekend

The Latest

Three Injured In Wastewater Treatment Plant Explosion in Sasang-gu

End of an Era: Wolfhound to Close After 14 Years

Korea Destinations: Namildae Beach Set to Open for Summer Operations on July 5

Discover the Charm of Hadong at the 8th Seomjingang Cultural Jaecheop Festival

Grand Shopping Festival “2024 Busan Brand Festa” Taking Place at BEXCO This Weekend

Samjeong Tower 5th Anniversary Month-Long Festival

Busan
broken clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
42 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Fri
29 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 