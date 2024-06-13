What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Brand Festa @ BEXCO — Check out the largest local shopping event featuring local goods and services. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Tea and Craft Fair @ BEXCO — Tea, crafts, and much, much, more. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Dragon Valley Dance Festival @ Yongdusan Park — A Sunday afternoon dance festival takes over Yongdusan Park. Yongdusan Park, Jung-gu, Sunday

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge @ Gwangalli Beach — The second edition of the barefoot Earthing challenge takes place at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.