What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Rudolf Buchbinder @ Busan Cultural Center — Enjoy a night of Beethoven with pianist Rudolf Buchbinder alongside the Orchestra Festival Strings Lucerne. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Awesome Stage @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two days of great K-pop concerts will take place. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Busan International Mobility Show @ BEXCO — The formerly named Busan International Motor Show features the latest in vehicles from seven automakers. BEXCO, Centum City, Through July 7
Korea Camping Car Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in camping equipment. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday
Busan Food & Film Festa @ Busan Cinema Center — Film and food come together for a fun weekend festival in Centum City. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Busan International Magic Festival Convention @ Busan Cinema Center — Three days of shows, competitions, and all things magic. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Golden Age of Chinese Theater @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a retrospective of some classic Chinese cinema. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 2
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch @ Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum — This marks the museum’s first thematic exchange exhibition of 2024, showcasing over 100 previously unpublished documentary photos of Busan by renowned photographer Jinwoo Moon. Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Through August 11
Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Seongnam vs Busan @ Gadeok Stadium — The IPark look to break their winless streak. Gadeok Stadium, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Hanwha vs Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Eagles come to town for a 3-game series. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 5 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m.
Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition @ Songjeong Beach — Hosted by the city and organized by the city’s surfing association, this annual event aims to promote surfing culture and expand the marine leisure sports base. Songjeong Beach, Saturday and Sunday
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.