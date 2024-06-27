What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Rudolf Buchbinder @ Busan Cultural Center — Enjoy a night of Beethoven with pianist Rudolf Buchbinder alongside the Orchestra Festival Strings Lucerne. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Awesome Stage @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two days of great K-pop concerts will take place. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Mobility Show @ BEXCO — The formerly named Busan International Motor Show features the latest in vehicles from seven automakers. BEXCO, Centum City, Through July 7 Korea Camping Car Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in camping equipment. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday Busan Food & Film Festa @ Busan Cinema Center — Film and food come together for a fun weekend festival in Centum City. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Busan International Magic Festival Convention @ Busan Cinema Center — Three days of shows, competitions, and all things magic. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Golden Age of Chinese Theater @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a retrospective of some classic Chinese cinema. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 2 Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.