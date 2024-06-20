What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2024 Wheat Festival @ Hwamyeong Ecological Park — The festival will showcase the Wheat Food Select Shop, a gourmet marketplace featuring dishes from Michelin Guide restaurants and local eateries. Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Saturday and Sunday

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Twinkle Documentary Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — 29 short and medium-length documentaries of less than 60 minutes that have never been screened more than three times at domestic and international film festivals will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday

Irish Embassy Event @ HQ Bar –– Join the ambassador of Ireland for a night of music, drink specials, and fun. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday

Beach Day @ Dadaepo Beach — QueerScouts Busan Takeover is celebrating Pride Month with a meet-up at Dadaepo Beach. Dadaepo Beach, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.