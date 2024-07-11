What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Korean Black Eagles Performance @ Haeundae Beach — The Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles aerobatic team will perform in Busan as part of the 45th International Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) Academic Conference. Haeundae Beach, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — This year’s BIKY will feature 113 films from 34 countries, including 30 feature films, 83 short films, and 80 premieres. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday

The Sleeping Beauty @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — Two performances of The Sleeping Beauty are performed by the Universal Ballet Theater. Busan Citizens’ Hall, Busanjin-gu, Friday and Saturday

Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — The month-long festival kicks off with its opening performance on Saturday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.

2024 Korea-US-Japan Leadership Youth Summit @ BEXCO — Sharp minds from three countries come together to exchange ideas. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Blooming Water Festival @ Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam — This outdoor water festival offers something for everyone, featuring seven water slides, including a 25-meter air slide and a tube pool perfect for swimming. Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam, Through August 25

COSPAR @ BEXCO — The 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research meets. BEXCO, Centum City, July 13-21

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.