What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
ASEAN⸱Korea Music Festival-2024 ROUND in Korea @ KBS Hall — Now in its fourth iteration since its inauguration in 2020, this festival is dedicated to nurturing cultural ties and fostering dialogue between Korea and the ASEAN member nations through music. KBS Hall, Namcheon-dong, Saturday and Sunday
Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — The opening performance of the 10th edition features Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” by the Pukyung Philharmonic Orchestra. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Friday and Saturday
Candlelight Concert @ Nurimaru — The Candlelight Series returns to Nurimaru on Saturday. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Busan International Mobility Show @ BEXCO — The formerly named Busan International Motor Show features the latest in vehicles from seven automakers. BEXCO, Centum City, Through July 7
Busan Craft Beer Festival @ BEXCO — 12 craft brewers and 13 food and dessert trucks along with outdoor entertainment await. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday
Arab Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 13th edition of the Arab Film Festival features great films from the Arab-speaking world.. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday
Busan Step-up Dance Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Individuals will compete in the ‘World Street 1on1 Battle’, while groups can vie for the ‘Dance Performance World Championship’. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday
2024 Automanufac Busan @ BEXCO — Auto manufacturers come together as part of the Mobility Show. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday
Robot Expo Busan @ BEXCO — The latest in robot gadgetry will be on display. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Monet to Andy Warhol @ Busan Cultural Center — Featuring 143 works from the Johannesburg Art Gallery and the National Gallery of South Africa, this is Busan’s first major masterpiece exhibition since 2011. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 27
Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch @ Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum — This marks the museum’s first thematic exchange exhibition of 2024, showcasing over 100 previously unpublished documentary photos of Busan by renowned photographer Jinwoo Moon. Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Through August 11
Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Bucheon vs Busan @ Gadeok Stadium — The IPark look to break their winless streak. Gadeok Stadium, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.