What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

ASEAN⸱Korea Music Festival-2024 ROUND in Korea @ KBS Hall — Now in its fourth iteration since its inauguration in 2020, this festival is dedicated to nurturing cultural ties and fostering dialogue between Korea and the ASEAN member nations through music. KBS Hall, Namcheon-dong, Saturday and Sunday

Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — The opening performance of the 10th edition features Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” by the Pukyung Philharmonic Orchestra. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Friday and Saturday

Candlelight Concert @ Nurimaru — The Candlelight Series returns to Nurimaru on Saturday. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Mobility Show @ BEXCO — The formerly named Busan International Motor Show features the latest in vehicles from seven automakers. BEXCO, Centum City, Through July 7 Busan Craft Beer Festival @ BEXCO — 12 craft brewers and 13 food and dessert trucks along with outdoor entertainment await. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday Arab Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 13th edition of the Arab Film Festival features great films from the Arab-speaking world.. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday Busan Step-up Dance Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Individuals will compete in the ‘World Street 1on1 Battle’, while groups can vie for the ‘Dance Performance World Championship’. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday 2024 Automanufac Busan @ BEXCO — Auto manufacturers come together as part of the Mobility Show. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday Robot Expo Busan @ BEXCO — The latest in robot gadgetry will be on display. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.