What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — This week’s performance is Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” by the Busan Art Opera. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Saturday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Korea International Ocean Film Festival @ P.ARK — Three days of films dedicated to the world’s oceans. P.ARK, Yeong-do, Friday through Sunday Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — The month-long festival kicks off with its opening performance on Saturday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Through August 10 BWB Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — All your wedding needs under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Blooming Water Festival @ Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam — This outdoor water festival offers something for everyone, featuring seven water slides, including a 25-meter air slide and a tube pool perfect for swimming. Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam, Through August 25 COSPAR @ BEXCO — The 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research meets. BEXCO, Centum City, July 13-21 Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.