What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — This week’s performance is Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” by the Busan Art Opera. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Saturday
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Korea International Ocean Film Festival @ P.ARK — Three days of films dedicated to the world’s oceans. P.ARK, Yeong-do, Friday through Sunday
Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — The month-long festival kicks off with its opening performance on Saturday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Through August 10
BWB Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — All your wedding needs under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Blooming Water Festival @ Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam — This outdoor water festival offers something for everyone, featuring seven water slides, including a 25-meter air slide and a tube pool perfect for swimming. Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam, Through August 25
COSPAR @ BEXCO — The 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research meets. BEXCO, Centum City, July 13-21
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Arte Museum Busan — The exhibition features 19 works themed ‘CIRCLE’, highlighting the natural and cultural elements of Busan. Arte Museum Busan, Yeongdo-gu, Ongoing
Busan, When I Miss the Salty Smell @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — The exhibition will showcase 60 new relics, including decontamination equipment, folklore materials, and videos. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Buk-gu, Through April 13, 2025
Respirer @ Busan Library — This exhibition will feature the works of Park Han-sam, a renowned artist known for his real landscape paintings. Busan Library, Through August 18
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — The free exhibition “Design of Scenes” at the Busan Film Experience Museum showcases the work processes of three renowned Korean art directors. Busan Museum of Movies, Through September 22
Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch @ Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum — This marks the museum’s first thematic exchange exhibition of 2024, showcasing over 100 previously unpublished documentary photos of Busan by renowned photographer Jinwoo Moon. Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Through August 11
Exhibition of Austrian Painter Gustav Klimt @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — This exhibition will feature over 50 representative works by Klimt, including “The Kiss” and “Judith.” Busan Citizens’ Hall, Through August 11
Yummy Yummy Busan @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold the “Golden Brown Busan” exhibition from June 25 to December 1, showcasing mackerel’s cultural and historical significance. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Through December 1
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22
No events scheduled.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.