What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Car Free Streets @ Gwangalli Beach — A number of free events, including live music, dances, marionettes, performances, an art market, photo zone, chalk art zone, and participatory events will be held along this open stretch of road until the end of August. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday and Sunday, 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Busan Sea Festival @ Dadaepo Beach — The summer’s biggest festival of music, food, fun, and wellness takes place at Daedaepo Beach. Dadaepo Beach, Friday through Sunday

Yongdusan Summer Festival @ Yongdusan Park — Transforming the area in front of Yongdusan Media Park Busan Tower into a beach-themed oasis with sand and palm trees, this summer festival promises a vibrant mix of entertainment and culinary experiences. Yongdusan Park, Through September 22

Nam-gu Water Play Carnival @ Yongho Starlight Park — The 2nd annual Nam-gu Water Play Carnival returns. Yong-ho Starlight Park, Nam-gu, July 27 – August 9

Gijang Seaside Village Festival @ Ilgwang Beach — This year, the festival will be held with cultural and artistic performances using local content and various experiential events including fish catching and water gun survival. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang-gun, Saturday and Sunday

2024 Busan Travel Movie Festa @ Busan Cinema Center — Five travel-related films make up this unique movie festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday and Saturday

39th Mugunghwa Exhibition @ Citizens Square at Busan City Hall — Enjoy an exhibition of Korea’s national flower. Citizens Square at Busan City Hall, Friday through Sunday

Retrospective on Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a French film retrospective through August 11. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 11

Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — The month-long festival kicks off with its opening performance on Saturday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Through August 10

K-Illustration Fair @ BEXCO — Check out some of the country’s best illustrators. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

K-Handmade Fair @ BEXCO — Some great handmade items will be on sale. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

2024 Excellent Small and Medium Enterprises and Agricultural Specialties Gift Fair @ BEXCO — The 2024 Excellent Small and Medium Enterprises and Agricultural Specialties Gift Fair is taking place at BEXCO from July 26-30. BEXCO, Centum City, July 26-30

Blooming Water Festival @ Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam — This outdoor water festival offers something for everyone, featuring seven water slides, including a 25-meter air slide and a tube pool perfect for swimming. Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam, Through August 25

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.