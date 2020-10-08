Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Phantom Singer 3 @ BEXCO — Two virtual concerts held this weekend at BEXCO.

Events

Hangul Day Events — The city of Busan hosts a morning event to celebrate Hangul Day on Friday.

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online from this Sunday for a month.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing.

Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company @ Busan Folk Arts Center — Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company will host a Sunday afternoon performance of Korean traditional dance. Busan Folk Arts Center, Geumjeong, Sunday, 3 p.m.

HQ vs PNU Slider Night @ HQ GwanganTwo teams competing for slider supremacy. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Build Your Own Bloody Mary or Caesar Day @ HQ Gwangan – Make your own special drink concoction this Sunday. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga classStudio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

Busan, The Beginning of History @ Busan Museum – A new exhibition hits the Busan museum until October 25. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 25

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

None scheduled.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Check Out Highlight’s From Last Month’s Busan International Dance Festival

Haps Staff -
You can check out some of the highlights of the festival on their YouTube channel.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Special Installation “Busan Arirang” On Display at Busan Museum Until December 27

Haps Staff -
In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company Performing at Busan Folk Arts Center This Sunday

Haps Staff -
Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company will host a Sunday afternoon performance of Korean traditional dance.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: October 5 – October 11

Haps Staff -
As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Biennale Allows Visitors To Experience the Exhibition On-Site

Haps Staff -
The organizer of the Busan Biennale decided to open its doors to the public on the first day of the long Chuseok holiday. 
Read more

The Latest

Haeundae Beach Train Suspended as Train Derails On Its Second Day of Operations

Busan News Haps Staff -
Operations of the new Haeundae Beach Train were suspended yesterday when the wheel of the Blue Line Train deviated from the track yesterday morning in Songjeong.
Read more

Pink Muhly Grass at Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park Removed Yesterday

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
The pink muhly grass at Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park was removed yesterday by officials from the Nakdong River Management Headquarters.
Read more

Hangul Day Celebration Planned For Today

Events BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will hold a celebration of the 574th Hangeul Day under the theme of 'Hangul, a bright light that conveys hope' in the main hall on the first floor of the City Hall at 10 am today.
Read more

The Digitization of Hangul, The Hidden Driver of Korea’s Economic Success

Business News Don Southerton -
Friday is a National Holiday in South Korea—Hangul Day. This commentary will provide some insights into not only Korea, but their native written language.
Read more

HQ Holding Two Food and Drink Special Events This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is holding two events this weekend with great food and drink offers.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
35 %
10.3kmh
75 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
22 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Holding Two Food and Drink Special Events This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is holding two events this weekend with great food and drink offers.
Read more

Street Food and Drink Stalls Banned Near KEPCO Building in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busanjin-gu Office announced yesterday a business ban against street stalls in front of the KEPCO building in Seomyeon where 12 people were injured by a drunk driver last month.
Read more

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.
Read more

Travel