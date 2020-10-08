What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Phantom Singer 3 @ BEXCO — Two virtual concerts held this weekend at BEXCO.

Events

Hangul Day Events — The city of Busan hosts a morning event to celebrate Hangul Day on Friday.

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online from this Sunday for a month.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing.

Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company @ Busan Folk Arts Center — Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company will host a Sunday afternoon performance of Korean traditional dance. Busan Folk Arts Center, Geumjeong, Sunday, 3 p.m.

HQ vs PNU Slider Night @ HQ Gwangan – Two teams competing for slider supremacy. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Build Your Own Bloody Mary or Caesar Day @ HQ Gwangan – Make your own special drink concoction this Sunday. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

Busan, The Beginning of History @ Busan Museum – A new exhibition hits the Busan museum until October 25. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 25

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

