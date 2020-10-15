Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Busan Opera Week @ Busan Culture Center — This weekend sees two performances of “Carmen“. Busan Culture Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 18

Acoustic Open Mic @ HQ Gwangan – Mike Ventola hosts the monthly event which will only be acoustic. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m

Events

3rd Anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration — Replacing the Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, an exhibition event will be held for 10 days at Gwangbok-ro. October 16-26

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online until November 11.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing. Through November 8

Busan Comedy Festival — A non-face-to-face event is taking place for five days from Saturday.

Busan Ballet Festival @ Busan Civic Center — A one-day festival with performances and information for lovers of ballet. Grand Theater, Busan Civic Center, Sunday

Joseon Tongsinsa Festival — This year’s Joseon Tongsinsa Festival will be held differently by replacing it with the ‘3rd anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration’ for 10 days from mid-October. Through October 26

BFAA International Art Fair and Busan Art Fair @ BEXCO — The 9th Busan International Art Fair and the 40th Busan Art Fair will be held concurrently this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Home and Leisure Show @ BEXCO — The rescheduled Home and Leisure Show presents great things for your home and outdoors. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Korea Build in Busan @ BEXCO — Held concurrently with the Home and Leisure show, Korea Build shows the best in building materials. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan MBC Wedding @ BEXCO — Great finds for your upcoming wedding are on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Camping Car and Leisure Show @ BEXCO — A large number of camping-related participants will participate to showcase the latest trends in camping. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan City Trivia Night – Local bars challenge each other for trivia supremacy. Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga classStudio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

Busan, The Beginning of History @ Busan Museum – A new exhibition hits the Busan museum until October 25. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 25

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

KCC vs. KT Sonic Boom @ Sajik Arena — The Sonic Boom look to add to their quick season start. Sajik Area, Sajik-dong, Friday, 7 p.m.

Suwon vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium — The IPark host their final home match of the season. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel