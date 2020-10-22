What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Culture Center — This 567th Subscription Concert takes place Friday night. Busan Culture Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 9 p.m.

2020 BCFC Virtual Choir Festival — The Busan Choral Festival and Competition hold a virtual concert this Saturday at 5 p.m. online.

Live Jazz Music @ Gavi — Enjoy a delicious meal with some soft jazz music Saturday night. Gavi, Haeundae, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Live Music @ Home – Enjoy a duet of great music this Saturday night. Home, Haeundae, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Events

Busan International Film Festival — The 25th edition of the film festival takes place until October 30.

ADSTARS — Conference Day brings the world’s leading experts online to talk shop on marketing and branding.

2020 Busan Cosmetics Beauty Online Festival — 20 companies in Busan and 12 companies from 3 countries in Russia, Myanmar and Vietnam will participate in the 1-on-1 online export conference.

3rd Anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration — Replacing the Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, an exhibition event will be held for 10 days at Gwangbok-ro. October 16-26

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online until November 11.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing. Through November 8

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — Comedy night returns to KSU Friday night. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday, 10 p.m.

Liqiud Arts Open Stage @ Ovantgarde — Poets, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, filmmakers, and anyone with creative inclinations are invited to share their works with our attentive audience. Ovantgarde, KSU, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Joseon Tongsinsa Festival — This year’s Joseon Tongsinsa Festival will be held differently by replacing it with the ‘3rd anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration’ for 10 days from mid-October. Through October 26

BFAA International Art Fair and Busan Art Fair @ BEXCO — The 9th Busan International Art Fair and the 40th Busan Art Fair will be held concurrently this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Illustration Fair @ BEXCO — Volume 1 of the Busan Illustration Fair takes place this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

KIMES Busan Medical & Hospital Equipment Show @ BEXCO — Korea’s largest exhibition of medical devices and hospital facilities, will open up a brand new exhibition dubbed ‘KIMES Busan’ focusing on healthcare, medical devices, rehabilitation and hospital facilities. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Pet Show @ BEXCO — The latest in toys and supplies for your pets are on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Camping Car and Leisure Show @ BEXCO — A large number of camping-related participants will participate to showcase the latest trends in camping. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Famous Faces @ HQ — The Famous Faces, an international cultural/language exchange group that does events in Seomyeon, is teaming up with HQ Gwangan to put on a new monthly event called Famous Circus. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Friday, 7 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

Busan, The Beginning of History @ Busan Museum – A new exhibition hits the Busan museum until October 25. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 25

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

UFC 254: Khabib VS Gaethje – Late Night Live Fights & Free Prop Bet Contest @ HQ — Watch this fights this Saturday night at HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 10 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.