What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Weather Forecast

Julius-Jeongwon Kim Piano Recital: Reminiscence @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of classical music with songs from Bach and Mozart. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Barbie Dolls and Danny & The Good Guys @ HQ — A night of great music to start the weekend. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Friday, 9 p.m.

Live Jazz Music @ Gavi — Enjoy a delicious meal with some soft jazz music Saturday night. Gavi, Haeundae, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Mr. Trot Concert @ BEXCO – A weekend’s worth of traditional trot music hits BEXCO for 5 show this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Events

Halloween – Check out the Haps guide on what’s going on this Saturday night.

Busan International Film Festival — The 25th edition of the film festival takes place until October 30.

2020 Busan Cosmetics Beauty Online Festival — 20 companies in Busan and 12 companies from 3 countries in Russia, Myanmar and Vietnam will participate in the 1-on-1 online export conference.

3rd Anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration — Replacing the Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, an exhibition event will be held for 10 days at Gwangbok-ro. October 16-26

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online until November 11.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing. Through November 8

India Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Five great Indian films will be screened this weekend at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

2020 ASEAN-Korea Craft Market @ F1963 — You can explore and purchase hundreds of traditional and modern handmade artifacts from the ten ASEAN countries and Korea. F1963, Millak-dong, Saturday and Sunday

ASEAN-Republic of Korea Fashion Week @ F1963 — Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, it forms a fashion business network line between Busan and ASEAN countries every fall. Thursday through Saturday

Passion and Fashion @ BEXCO — Busan International Footwear & Textile Fashion Fair will be presented this year as “Passion and Fashion Busan.”. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Flea Market @ Paradise Hotel — An outdoor flea market will take place this weekend with about 30 participating tables. Paradise Hotel, Haeundae, 10 a.m.

Busan Roundtable @ Storypal Cafe, The Cave Busan — The 4th Busan Roundtable features talks about doing business and start-ups. Storypal Cafe, Marine City, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.