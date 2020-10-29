Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Julius-Jeongwon Kim Piano Recital: Reminiscence @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of classical music with songs from Bach and Mozart. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Barbie Dolls and Danny & The Good Guys @ HQ — A night of great music to start the weekend. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Friday, 9 p.m.

Live Jazz Music @ Gavi — Enjoy a delicious meal with some soft jazz music Saturday night. Gavi, Haeundae, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Mr. Trot Concert @ BEXCO – A weekend’s worth of traditional trot music hits BEXCO for 5 show this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Events

Halloween – Check out the Haps guide on what’s going on this Saturday night.

Busan International Film Festival — The 25th edition of the film festival takes place until October 30.

2020 Busan Cosmetics Beauty Online Festival — 20 companies in Busan and 12 companies from 3 countries in Russia, Myanmar and Vietnam will participate in the 1-on-1 online export conference.

3rd Anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration — Replacing the Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, an exhibition event will be held for 10 days at Gwangbok-ro. October 16-26

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online until November 11.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing. Through November 8

India Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Five great Indian films will be screened this weekend at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

2020 ASEAN-Korea Craft Market @ F1963 — You can explore and purchase hundreds of traditional and modern handmade artifacts from the ten ASEAN countries and Korea. F1963, Millak-dong, Saturday and Sunday

ASEAN-Republic of Korea Fashion Week @ F1963 — Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, it forms a fashion business network line between Busan and ASEAN countries every fall. Thursday through Saturday

Passion and Fashion @ BEXCO — Busan International Footwear & Textile Fashion Fair will be presented this year as “Passion and Fashion Busan.”. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Flea Market @ Paradise Hotel — An outdoor flea market will take place this weekend with about 30 participating tables. Paradise Hotel, Haeundae, 10 a.m.

Busan Roundtable @ Storypal Cafe, The Cave Busan — The 4th Busan Roundtable features talks about doing business and start-ups. Storypal Cafe, Marine City, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga classStudio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

No events scheduled.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

ASEAN-Republic of Korea Fashion Week Gets Underway

Haps Staff -
Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week will be held online for three days from Thursday to Saturday, with representative designers, fashion association directors, and fashion companies from eight ASEAN countries and Korea.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Passion & Fashion Busan Takes Center Stage This Weekend at BEXCO

Busan City News -
Busan International Footwear & Textile Fashion Fair will now be presented as “Passion and Fashion Busan.”
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 ASEAN-Korea Craft Market Held This Weekend

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Korea-ASEAN Craft Market will be held at F1963 Square for three days from Friday, October 30, until Sunday, November 1.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: October 26 – November 1

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, October 24th at 6 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Five Reasons to Give Gimhae a Visit

Local Destinations Yun-hee Jeong -
Located along the Nakdong River, the half-million residents that call it home have plenty of things to see and do in this bustling city. Here are five reasons to give it a look if you're looking for a quick day trip out nearby.
Read more

2020 HAPS Halloween Guide

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Haps brings you the what’s on this year for Halloween 2020 around the city, so browse our guide below and start making your plans for fright-night now.
Read more

Shuttle Announces “No Fee November” Promotion in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced its new promotion "No Fee November", with no delivery fees in all zones in Busan.
Read more

KT Sonic Boom November Home Schedule

KT Sonic Boom Haps Staff -
Here is the home schedule for the KBL's KT Sonic Boom this month.
Read more

Health Authorities Concerned About Covid Spread at Halloween Events in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Health authorities are on the edge as D-day for Halloween parties in Busan which may potentially be a hotspot for cluster infection of COVID-19.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
51 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
14 °

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Announces “No Fee November” Promotion in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced its new promotion "No Fee November", with no delivery fees in all zones in Busan.
Read more

Delaying Kimjang This Fall Could Save You a Bundle

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Putting off making kimchi, or kimjang, this fall until late November to early December could save you a couple hundred thousand won.
Read more

Dining: Fresh Fish, Raw and Ready to Eat

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Though it's known as food that originates from Japanese sashimi, Koreans have actually enjoyed sliced raw fish since the days of the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasty eras.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Maeul Bunsik — Busanjin Market’s Favorite Go-To

Eat Like a Local Yoona Kang -
Located in the alley behind Busanjin Market, Maeul Bunsik offers inexpensive and very delicious food. Dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle) and gimbap is by far the locals' favorite.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 