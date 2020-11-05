Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Weather Forecast

Live Jazz Music @ Gavi — Enjoy a delicious meal with some soft jazz music Saturday night. Gavi, Haeundae, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Swedish Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Ten Swedish films will be screened at the BC for its 9th edition of the festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 5-11

Malaysian Film Screenings @ ASEAN Culture House — To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Korean-Malaysian diplomatic relations, the ASEAN Culture House is screening Malaysian films that were recommended by the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, November, Saturday and Sunday

Banned Book Clubhouse: A Pop-Up Bookstore @ HQ Bar — A one-day-only pop-up comic book shop run by authors Ryan Estrada and Kim Hyun Sook signing their long-awaited and critically-acclaimed, bestselling graphic novels Banned Book Club and Student Ambassador: The Missing Dragon. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Sunday, 3 p.m.

2020 Visiting Cultural Property @ Busan Station and Busan Citizen’s Park — The program will showcase 16 intangible cultural assets of Busan including traditional performances of “Dongnae Earth Spirit Stepping”, “Dongnae Yaryu”, “Dongnae Halyang Dance” and “Dongnae Crane Dance”. Through November 21

Busan International Port Conference 2020 — The annual port conference takes place online this Thursday and Friday.

12th Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2020 — One of the biggest medical tourism events is being hosted online this Thursday and Friday.

2020 Piran Capital Busan Cultural Heritage Night Tour — The online festival this Friday and Saturday promotes the cultural heritage value and charm of Busan.

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online until November 11.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing. Through November 8

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO @ BEXCO — The BISFE will be comprised of several pavilions on various topics, such as seafood, fishing equipment/machinery, startup/investment support for the marine-fishery industry, and culture industries. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Art Busan and Design @ BEXCO — The 9th edition of Art Busan & design is recognized as one of the representative art and culture events not only in Busan but in Korea, along with Busan International Film Festival and Busan Biennale. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

HQ Gwangan’s Annual Fall Charity Catan Tournament @ HQ — Enjoy a game of harvest and island-domination, The Settlers of Catan. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga classStudio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korean War Veterans from ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House — In association with 2020 Busan UN Week, enjoy a Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through December 13

Relics of Ancient Busan in the Byeonhan Period @ Bokcheon Museum — Reservations are needed to visit this interesting look into Busan’s past. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 6

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

SK Knights vs. KT Sonic Boom @ Sajik Area — The Sonic Boom look to get back on track versus SK. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

