What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

image: Accuweather

Live Jazz Music @ Gavi — Enjoy a delicious meal with some soft jazz music Saturday night. Gavi, Haeundae, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Live Music @ Basement — Enjoy a great show featuring some of Busan’s best musical talents. Basement, PNU, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Platform Stereo and Wesh Wesh @ HQ — Two great bands hit the stage. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Saturday, 9 p.m.

hathaw9y 1st EP “Boy loves Hayley” @ Ovantgarde — Enjoy the 1st EP release with special guest Polyp. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan Architecture Festival @ Shinsegae Department Store — Interesting design work will be shown on the 2nd basement floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City. Shinsegae Department Store, Centum City, November 11-17

Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2020 @ Suyoung Yachting Center — All events this year will be screened online. November 15-18

2020 Visiting Cultural Property @ Busan Station and Busan Citizen’s Park — The program will showcase 16 intangible cultural assets of Busan including traditional performances of “Dongnae Earth Spirit Stepping”, “Dongnae Yaryu”, “Dongnae Halyang Dance” and “Dongnae Crane Dance”. Through November 21

2020 Piran Capital Busan Cultural Heritage Night Tour — The online festival this Friday and Saturday promotes the cultural heritage value and charm of Busan.

B-Beauty — B-Beauty, a local cosmetics discount event, is set to return for two days from Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. until Friday at 3 p.m.

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Invest Korea 2020 — A weeklong online conference under this year’s theme of “Smart Innovation & Safe Growth with Korea”. Through November 18

2020 Korea Luxury & Cruise Travel Mart @ Signiel Busan — The ‘2020 Korea Luxury & Cruise Travel Mart’ will be held at Signiel Busan Hotel from November 13th to 14th. Signiel Busan, Haeundae, November 13-14

BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — One of the biggest wedding fairs in the city returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Beer Pong Night @ HQ — Test your beer pong skills against others. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Friday, 9 p.m.

Busan City Trivia — This month’s event includes Galmegi Nampodong, HQ Gwangan, and Galmegi PNU. Sunday, 7 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga classStudio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Korean War Veterans from ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House — In association with 2020 Busan UN Week, enjoy a Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through December 13

Relics of Ancient Busan in the Byeonhan Period @ Bokcheon Museum — Reservations are needed to visit this interesting look into Busan’s past. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 6

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

LG vs. KT Sonic Boom @ Sajik Area — The Sonic Boom look to get back on track versus LG. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Incheon vs. KT Sonic Boom @ Sajik Area — League leaders Incheon come to town. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Goblins vs Bandits Leg 2 SSC — Saturday amateur rugby sees Ulsan take on Busan’s Bandits. Saturday, 1 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

