What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2+a so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

None scheduled

Canceled Events

Busan Christmas Tree Festival

Haeundae Lights Festival

Events

Korea Youth Expo @ BEXCO — This year’s Youth Expo 2020 movies online for three days from Thursday through Saturday.

Hungarian Film Day @ Busan Cinema CenterFive films from Hungary are spotlighted this Sunday. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Sunday

Rainbow-Wire 2020 @ F1963 — Eight artists are featured in this special exhibition by Busan Cultural Foundation. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through December 20

Autumn Cheongsapo Love Story @ Ocean Gallery — An art exhibition featuring the works of Lee Yeung-cheol. Through December 12

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Culture

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Korean War Veterans from ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House — In association with 2020 Busan UN Week, enjoy a Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through December 13

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

None scheduled.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more

After Almost a Year of Boycotts, Japanese Beer Imports Rising Again in Korea

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
New data from the Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry showed South Korea's imports of Japanese beer spiked in October from a year earlier due to stepped-up marketing activities amid a weaker local boycott of goods from Japan.
Read more

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stalls Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

Travel

