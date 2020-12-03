Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2+a so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

None scheduled

Canceled Events

ECCK Christmas Retro Dinner — Friday night

Liquid Arts +32 — Saturday night

Events

Renaissance of Argentian Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center — 14 classic Argentinian films will be screened at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 17 – December 4

Rainbow-Wire 2020 @ F1963 — Eight artists are featured in this special exhibition by Busan Cultural Foundation. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through December 20

Panorama Busan @ Busan Citizens Hall — Enjoy a photo exhibit from local photographer Ha Byeong Cheol in Exhibition Room 2. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Tuesday through Sunday

Autumn Cheongsapo Love Story @ Ocean Gallery — An art exhibition featuring the works of Lee Yeung-cheol. Through December 12

Kanadara Mabasa @ Open Space — Lim Bong-ho’s exhibition features three types of art installations. Through December 5

15th Busan International Magic Festival: Magic Galashow ‘Grande Gala Show’@ Busan Cinema Center — The Grand Gala Show has two performances this weekend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Busan International Art Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — One of the top art fairs of the year takes place this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Monday

Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in baby gear this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Handmade Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — Check out an array of handmade items for winter and find some great stocking stuffers for loved ones. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga classStudio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Korean War Veterans from ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House — In association with 2020 Busan UN Week, enjoy a Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through December 13

Relics of Ancient Busan in the Byeonhan Period @ Bokcheon Museum — Reservations are needed to visit this interesting look into Busan’s past. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 6

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

None scheduled.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Cats 40th Anniversary Concert to Have One Month Run in Busan Next Year

Haps Staff -
The 40th-anniversary concert of the broadway musical Cats is set to come to Busan next March.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Korean Cast for Busan’s “Wicked” Shows Announced

Haps Staff -
Ok Joo-hyun and Jeong Seon-ah, members of the Korean premiere performance, were named to play the roles of Elphaba and Glinda once again.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: November 30 – December 6

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

15th Busan International Magic Festival Hosting Two Gala Shows This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Busan Cinema Center plays host to two fantastic magic shows as part of the 15th Busan International Magic Festival.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Rainbow-Wire 2020 Taking Place at F1963

Haps Staff -
A special exhibition by the Busan Cultural Foundation is taking place at Mangmi-dong's F1963 until December 20.
Read more

The Latest

Gimhae International Airport Gets its First International Arrivals in Eight Months

Travel Haps Staff -
Gimhae International Airport received its first international passengers since April 5 yesterday as it looks to normalize flights after eight months of closure.
Read more

City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.
Read more

Four Students Caught Cheating on CSAT in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Among registered test takers for the Busan College Scholastic Ability Test for the 2021 school year, 2,783 or 10.14% were absent today, an increase of 3.07 percentage points from last year.
Read more

부산시, 모든 음식점 21시 이후 포장과 배달만 허용

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 4일 0시를 기해 50㎡ 이하의 소규모 식당‧카페(일반·휴게음식점, 제과점영업)에도 사회적거리두기 2단계를 적용할 계획이라고 밝혔다. 이에 따라 내일 밤 9시 이후에는 50㎡ 이하 소규모 음식점에서도 가게 안 식사가 불가능해진다.
Read more

Lotte Re-signs Ace Pitcher Dan Straily

Lotte Giants Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants have announced that they have re-signed ace pitcher Dan Straily for the upcoming season.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces New Hours For Two Weeks

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar has announced its new hours for the next two weeks during the Level 2 social distancing measures.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
44 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Thu
5 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
12 °

Dine & Drink

City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces New Hours For Two Weeks

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar has announced its new hours for the next two weeks during the Level 2 social distancing measures.
Read more

Johnny Rockets December Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Busan Bites: Rio Verde in Seomyeon

Busan Bites Sia Lee -
With a growing amount of options to pick up some tacos, or quesadillas, Rio Verde in Seomyeon is a classic taqueria that serves up some of the best in the city.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 