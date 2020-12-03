What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2+a so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Weather Forecast

None scheduled

Canceled Events

ECCK Christmas Retro Dinner — Friday night

Liquid Arts +32 — Saturday night

Events

Renaissance of Argentian Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center — 14 classic Argentinian films will be screened at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 17 – December 4

Rainbow-Wire 2020 @ F1963 — Eight artists are featured in this special exhibition by Busan Cultural Foundation. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through December 20

Panorama Busan @ Busan Citizens Hall — Enjoy a photo exhibit from local photographer Ha Byeong Cheol in Exhibition Room 2. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Tuesday through Sunday

Autumn Cheongsapo Love Story @ Ocean Gallery — An art exhibition featuring the works of Lee Yeung-cheol. Through December 12

Kanadara Mabasa @ Open Space — Lim Bong-ho’s exhibition features three types of art installations. Through December 5

15th Busan International Magic Festival: Magic Galashow ‘Grande Gala Show’@ Busan Cinema Center — The Grand Gala Show has two performances this weekend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Busan International Art Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — One of the top art fairs of the year takes place this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Monday

Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in baby gear this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Handmade Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — Check out an array of handmade items for winter and find some great stocking stuffers for loved ones. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Korean War Veterans from ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House — In association with 2020 Busan UN Week, enjoy a Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through December 13

Relics of Ancient Busan in the Byeonhan Period @ Bokcheon Museum — Reservations are needed to visit this interesting look into Busan’s past. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 6

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

None scheduled.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.