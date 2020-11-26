What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Live Jazz Music @ Gavi — Enjoy a delicious meal with some soft jazz music Saturday night. Gavi, Haeundae, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Friday Night Live @ Ovantgarde — Three bands hit the stage this Friday night. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Friday, 9 p.m.

Events

Renaissance of Argentian Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center — 14 classic Argentinian films will be screened at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 17 – December 4

Rainbow-Wire 2020 @ F1963 — Eight artists are featured in this special exhibition by Busan Cultural Foundation. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through December 20

15th Busan International Magic Festival: Magic Galashow ‘The House’ @ Busan Cinema Center — Two performances of magical card tricks from some of the country’s top magicians. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

15th Busan International Magic Festival: Magic Galashow ‘Grande Gala Show’@ Busan Cinema Center — The Grand Gala Show has two performances this weekend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Port Festival — The online broadcast of the “Sea-through sea concert” can be seen on the YouTube channel of the ‘Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee’ on November 28th at 5 pm, and the home festival experience is on the official website from December 1st.

4th Busan Webtoon Festival — The online/offline event takes place through December 3.

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Fights @ HQ — HQ will be showing the highly anticipated fight this Sunday morning. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Home Living & Houseware Fair Busan 2020 @ BEXCO — Find great things for your home this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

16th Busan International Tea & Craft Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — Buy teas from Korea and around the world. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Food Life Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — Various food products from Korea and abroad are exhibited. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Organic & Natural & Refarm Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in organic and natural foods. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Korean War Veterans from ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House — In association with 2020 Busan UN Week, enjoy a Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through December 13

Relics of Ancient Busan in the Byeonhan Period @ Bokcheon Museum — Reservations are needed to visit this interesting look into Busan’s past. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 6

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.