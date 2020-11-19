What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Live Jazz Music @ Gavi — Enjoy a delicious meal with some soft jazz music Saturday night. Gavi, Haeundae, Saturday, 7 p.m.

2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival: Main Concert IV @ Busan Cinema Center — A main concert featuring violin Boris Kravtsov, vocalist Nadia Kozachek, and clarinetist Anton Bogomolov. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Sunday, 5 p.m.

I am not happy @ Ovantgarde — The Vastards and Bandgirin hit the stage this Saturday night. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Puttt @ HQ — A night of modular synth electronic music from Seoul. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Friday, 10 p.m.

Gino Brann @ HQ — Enjoy a great night of guitar from one of the city’s best. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Xi and Cho Yeon-hee @ Ol’55 — Two Korean musicians bring their talents to Ol’55. Ol’55, Kyungsung, Saturday, 9:30 p.m.

Events

Renaissance of Argentian Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center — 14 classic Argentinian films will be screened at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 17 – December 4

G Star 2020 – The year’s biggest gaming event goes online. November 19-22

72 Hour Film Festival @ HQ — There’s still time to get your entry in before the exciting screenings this Sunday. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

2020 Alleyway Festival — Multiple locations in Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu play host at this year’s festival. November 21-22

2020 Visiting Cultural Property @ Busan Station and Busan Citizen’s Park — The program will showcase 16 intangible cultural assets of Busan including traditional performances of “Dongnae Earth Spirit Stepping”, “Dongnae Yaryu”, “Dongnae Halyang Dance” and “Dongnae Crane Dance”. Through November 21

2020 Piran Capital Busan Cultural Heritage Night Tour — The online festival this Friday and Saturday promotes the cultural heritage value and charm of Busan.

2nd Anniversary @ Home Bistro — Celebrate the 2nd anniversary with good food and great live music. Home Bistro, Haeundae, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Comfortable Busan Mom Fair @ BEXCO — The online fair features lectures and ideas for expecting moms.

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Korean War Veterans from ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House — In association with 2020 Busan UN Week, enjoy a Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through December 13

Relics of Ancient Busan in the Byeonhan Period @ Bokcheon Museum — Reservations are needed to visit this interesting look into Busan’s past. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 6

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan Arirang @ Busan Museum – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 27

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

LG vs. KT Sonic Boom @ Sajik Area — The Sonic Boom look to get back on track versus LG. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Incheon vs. KT Sonic Boom @ Sajik Area — League leaders Incheon come to town. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Goblins vs Bandits Leg 2 SSC — Saturday amateur rugby sees Ulsan take on Busan’s Bandits. Saturday, 1 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.