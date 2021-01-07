What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Level 2.5 social distancing measures for restaurants and cafes remain in effect until January 17.

Live Jazz Music @ Gavi — Enjoy a delicious meal with some soft jazz music Saturday night. Gavi, Haeundae, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Canceled or Postponed Events

Busan Christmas Tree Festival — Postponed

Haeundae Lights Festival — Postponed

Events

Customer Appreciation Night @ HQ Bar — A new monthly drink special event for customers begins. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 5-9 p.m.

ASEAN-ROK Gourmet Banquet: Food Culture Film Screening @ ASEAN Culture House — In January, their films will draw your attention to noodles, a staple of ASEAN cuisines, the act of cooking for and eating with your loved ones, and the feelings of happiness and human interaction while enjoying food. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturdays Through February 21

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” — @ ASEAN Culture House — The contemporary art exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through April 11

Culture

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

KCC vs. KT Sonic Boom @ Sajik Arena — KT takes on Ulsan in a key KBL battle. No fans allowed. Sajik Area, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.