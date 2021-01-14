Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Level 2.5 social distancing measures for restaurants and cafes remain in effect until January 17.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

None scheduled

Canceled or Postponed Events

Busan Christmas Tree Festival — Postponed

Haeundae Lights Festival — Postponed

Events

City Trivia @ HQ Bar, Galmegi PNU, Galmegi Nampodong — City trivia returns this weekend. HQ Bar, Galmegi PNU, Galmegi Nampodong, Sunday, 5 p.m.

ASEAN-ROK Gourmet Banquet: Food Culture Film Screening @ ASEAN Culture House — In January, their films will draw your attention to noodles, a staple of ASEAN cuisines, the act of cooking for and eating with your loved ones, and the feelings of happiness and human interaction while enjoying food. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturdays Through February 21

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” — @ ASEAN Culture House — The contemporary art exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through April 11

Culture

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

None scheduled

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art Receives Gold Prize in Asia’s Largest Design Competition

Haps Staff -
Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art has won the gold prize at the 2020 Asian Design Prize (ADP).
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen's Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan City Government Looks to Improve Older Traditional Markets

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will improve the environment of old traditional markets and shopping districts.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 11 – January 17

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Check Out The Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art Exhibit

Haps Staff -
Artists Seo Dongjin, Hito Steyerl, Kim Soohwan, Anton Vidokle, and Boris Groys feature at this entertaining exhibition through March 21.
Read more

The Latest

City to Promote “Top 10 Night View Spots in Busan”

Travel Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will select 10 popular locations around the city to build a night landscaping lighting experience to establish the "Top 10 Night View Spots in Busan" over the next five years.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

City of Busan Sets its Main Goals for 2021

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan has set “the safety of citizens” and “economic vitality” as its main goals for 2021.
Read more

Gimhae’s Gaya Theme Park Opens “Exciting Snow Sledding Range”

Sports News Haps Staff -
Gimhae Gaya Theme Park has opened the region's largest snow playing facility until February 21.
Read more

South Korean Startup bitsensing Introduces the Smallest Radar for a Health Monitoring System at CES 2021

Health, Fitness & Beauty Haps Staff -
bitsensing, a South Korean radar technology startup, introduces the new mini Healthcare Radar, mini-H, the smallest high-resolution 60GHz IoT Radar sensor in the lineup.
Read more

Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge".
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
75 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
2 °

Dine & Drink

Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge".
Read more

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 