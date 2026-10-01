What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
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Take a look at what’s ahead this month.
2026 Busan International Rock Festival @ Samnak Ecological Park
One of Korea’s biggest annual rock festivals returns to Samnak Ecological Park for three days, featuring Megadeth, Jannabi, WOODZ, Xdinary Heroes, and many more across multiple outdoor stages.
Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 2–4
Lee Eun-kyul 30th Anniversary Concert ‘ONE OF ONE’ @ BEXCO Auditorium
Korean vocalist Lee Eun-kyul marks his 30th anniversary with a three-night concert run at BEXCO Auditorium.
BEXCO Auditorium, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 2–4
2026 Classic Park Concert @ Busan Citizens Park
A free outdoor classical music concert on the Hialeah Lawn Plaza at Busan Citizens Park across two evenings — one of the most atmospheric free events of the autumn season.
Hialeah Lawn Plaza, Busan Citizens Park | Friday, October 3 | Free
Live Music Nights @ Ol’55
A relaxed weekend vibe with open-stage performances featuring local musicians and guest acts. Expect an easygoing mix of genres and spontaneous sets every weekend.
Nam-gu | Friday–Saturday, After 7 p.m.
Festival Shiwol 2026 @ BEXCO & Major Unique Venues Across Busan
A month-long October festival spread across BEXCO and Busan’s most unique venues, running the entire month of October. A major new addition to Busan’s autumn cultural calendar — check the official website for the full programme.
BEXCO & major unique venues, Busan | October 1–31
Busan International Performing Arts Market 2026 (BIPA) @ Multiple Venues
One of Asia’s most important performing arts industry markets, bringing together theatre and dance companies, producers, and programmers from across the world. Runs across Dongseo University Centum Campus, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens Park, and other venues. Open showcase performances are available to the public alongside the industry programme.
Dongseo University Centum Campus, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens Park & more | Thursday–Wednesday, October 1–7
2026 Busan Living & Lifestyle @ BEXCO
A major home, lifestyle, and interior design expo open to the public at BEXCO.
BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 2A, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 1–4
2026 Busan Korea Build @ BEXCO
A construction and building industry expo at BEXCO, open to industry and public visitors.
BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, Halls 2B & 3, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 1–4
2026 Busan KOBE Baby Fair & Early Childhood Education Exhibition @ BEXCO
A major baby and early childhood education expo at BEXCO. Open to the public with product displays, parenting workshops, and family activities.
BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2, Halls 4A-E, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 1–4
2026 With Pet Star — 2nd Animal Protection Day Festival @ Hwamyeong Ecological Park
A free two-day pet culture festival at the Lawn Square of Hwamyeong Ecological Park, featuring stage events, a pet free market, hands-on activities, and special events marking Korea’s Animal Protection Day. Opening Ceremony Saturday October 3 at 11:00 a.m.
Lawn Square, Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Buk-gu | Saturday–Sunday, October 3–4, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Free
2026 Busan Pork Soup (Gukbap) Festival — Gukbap Week @ Citywide
The first two weeks of Busan’s beloved Pork Soup Festival run this week, with nationwide online and offline voting to determine the TOP 10 and TOP 3 gukbap restaurants in Busan. The Gukbap Showcase offline experience event (sales booths, cooking shows) follows October 16–18 at Busan BIFC 2.
Citywide | Gukbap Week: September 28 – October 14
2026 Starry Night Busan Night Market @ Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park
A beautiful new autumn night market launches this week at the Lotus Flower Garden in Hwamyeong Ecological Park — open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through October 18. Beautiful sunsets, starry nights, and twinkling lights.
Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park | From Thursday September 26 – October 18 | Thursday–Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. / Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Culture Camping @ Millak Waterside Park
The 2026 Millak Culture Camping offers weekend visitors a mix of relaxation spaces, hands-on activities, and live performances through early October..
Busanjin-gu | Through October 5
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach
This drone show returns to its regular schedule with a new time for fall.
Gwangalli Beach | Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With
Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night
Kyungsung University Area | Friday, 7 p.m.
Jean-Michel Othoniel: In the Labyrinth of Love @ F1963 Sukcheon Hall & Moonlight Garden
A major new exhibition from French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel opens this week at F1963. Known for his glass bead sculptures and architectural installations, this is one of the most significant gallery shows in Busan this autumn. Running through December 31.
F1963 Sukcheon Hall & Moonlight Garden | Opens Friday August 28 – December 31
Busan Biennale 2026: Dissident Chorus @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art & Former Busan Nam High School
One of Korea’s most important contemporary art events opens this week. The 2026 edition is titled ‘Dissident Chorus’ and runs through November 1 at the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art and the neighbouring historic former Busan Nam High School building. A major event for anyone interested in contemporary art.
Busan Museum of Contemporary Art & Former Busan Nam High School, Nam-gu | Opens Saturday August 29 – November 1
Again, the Age of Romance @ Museum One
A contemporary reinterpretation of Romanticism featuring artists from four countries working across multiple media.
Museum One | Through October 11
ART WALK Project @ BNK Busan Bank Headquarters
A rotating exhibition series showcasing emerging and established Busan artists.
BNK Busan Bank Headquarters | Through October 16
Jaesoo’s Sketchbook @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform
A large-scale exhibition by Busan-born illustrator Jaesoo featuring thousands of drawings, comics, and original works.
Dong-gu Cultural Platform | Through October 25
The Greatest Colorist: Michel-Henry @ Busan Cultural Center
A vivid new exhibition spotlighting the French colorist’s work, with free docent tours running through summer.
Nam-gu | Through October 25
Arte Museum Busan
Immersive media art exhibition themed “CIRCLE,” highlighting the nature and culture of Busan.
Yeongdo-gu | Ongoing
Lotte Giants vs Kiwoom @ Sajik Stadium
The Giants host one of their last series of the season.
Sajik Stadium, Dongnae-gu | Tuesday and Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
KBL Season Opens — KCC Egis @ Sajik Gymnasium
The 2026–27 Korean Basketball League season tips off this week with KCC Egis opening their home campaign at Sajik Gymnasium. Tickets from ₩8,000 to ₩50,000. Getting there: exit 9 or 11 from Sports Complex Station (Brown Line).
Sajik Gymnasium, Busanjin-gu | Saturday, 2 p.m.
Please note that event schedules may change or be postponed without notice, particularly due to weather. We strive to keep this information accurate, but recommend confirming details with the event organizer before visiting