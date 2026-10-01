What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

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Take a look at what’s ahead this month.

2026 Busan International Rock Festival @ Samnak Ecological Park

One of Korea’s biggest annual rock festivals returns to Samnak Ecological Park for three days, featuring Megadeth, Jannabi, WOODZ, Xdinary Heroes, and many more across multiple outdoor stages.

Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 2–4

Lee Eun-kyul 30th Anniversary Concert ‘ONE OF ONE’ @ BEXCO Auditorium

Korean vocalist Lee Eun-kyul marks his 30th anniversary with a three-night concert run at BEXCO Auditorium.

BEXCO Auditorium, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 2–4

2026 Classic Park Concert @ Busan Citizens Park

A free outdoor classical music concert on the Hialeah Lawn Plaza at Busan Citizens Park across two evenings — one of the most atmospheric free events of the autumn season.

Hialeah Lawn Plaza, Busan Citizens Park | Friday, October 3 | Free

Live Music Nights @ Ol’55

A relaxed weekend vibe with open-stage performances featuring local musicians and guest acts. Expect an easygoing mix of genres and spontaneous sets every weekend.

Nam-gu | Friday–Saturday, After 7 p.m.

Festival Shiwol 2026 @ BEXCO & Major Unique Venues Across Busan

A month-long October festival spread across BEXCO and Busan’s most unique venues, running the entire month of October. A major new addition to Busan’s autumn cultural calendar — check the official website for the full programme.

BEXCO & major unique venues, Busan | October 1–31

Busan International Performing Arts Market 2026 (BIPA) @ Multiple Venues

One of Asia’s most important performing arts industry markets, bringing together theatre and dance companies, producers, and programmers from across the world. Runs across Dongseo University Centum Campus, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens Park, and other venues. Open showcase performances are available to the public alongside the industry programme.

Dongseo University Centum Campus, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens Park & more | Thursday–Wednesday, October 1–7

2026 Busan Living & Lifestyle @ BEXCO

A major home, lifestyle, and interior design expo open to the public at BEXCO.

BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 2A, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 1–4

2026 Busan Korea Build @ BEXCO

A construction and building industry expo at BEXCO, open to industry and public visitors.

BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, Halls 2B & 3, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 1–4

2026 Busan KOBE Baby Fair & Early Childhood Education Exhibition @ BEXCO

A major baby and early childhood education expo at BEXCO. Open to the public with product displays, parenting workshops, and family activities.

BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2, Halls 4A-E, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 1–4

2026 With Pet Star — 2nd Animal Protection Day Festival @ Hwamyeong Ecological Park

A free two-day pet culture festival at the Lawn Square of Hwamyeong Ecological Park, featuring stage events, a pet free market, hands-on activities, and special events marking Korea’s Animal Protection Day. Opening Ceremony Saturday October 3 at 11:00 a.m.

Lawn Square, Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Buk-gu | Saturday–Sunday, October 3–4, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Free

2026 Busan Pork Soup (Gukbap) Festival — Gukbap Week @ Citywide

The first two weeks of Busan’s beloved Pork Soup Festival run this week, with nationwide online and offline voting to determine the TOP 10 and TOP 3 gukbap restaurants in Busan. The Gukbap Showcase offline experience event (sales booths, cooking shows) follows October 16–18 at Busan BIFC 2.

Citywide | Gukbap Week: September 28 – October 14

2026 Starry Night Busan Night Market @ Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park A beautiful new autumn night market launches this week at the Lotus Flower Garden in Hwamyeong Ecological Park — open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through October 18. Beautiful sunsets, starry nights, and twinkling lights. Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park | From Thursday September 26 – October 18 | Thursday–Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. / Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Culture Camping @ Millak Waterside Park The 2026 Millak Culture Camping offers weekend visitors a mix of relaxation spaces, hands-on activities, and live performances through early October..

Busanjin-gu | Through October 5 Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach This drone show returns to its regular schedule with a new time for fall.

Gwangalli Beach | Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night

Kyungsung University Area | Friday, 7 p.m.