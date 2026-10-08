What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
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CLICK-B RE:CLICK: A Midsummer Night’s Dream VOL.2 @ KBS Hall Busan
Second-generation K-pop group CLICK-B continue their reunion concert series with a special theatrical performance at KBS Hall Busan.
KBS Hall Busan | Friday October 9
GMC Chamber Series: Piano Yoonji Yeo @ F1963
A chamber music concert featuring pianist Yoonji Yeo at the GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center at F1963.
F1963, GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center | Saturday October 10
Gwangbok-ro Balcony Music Show @ Gwangbokro
The fifth edition of the regular Balcony Music Show — part of the 2026 Byeolbada Busan Night Festa. K-pop, fusion gugak, film OST, and jazz performed from the Busan Brand Shop’s second floor balcony. Every second and fourth Saturday through December.
Around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu | Saturday October 10 | Free
Live Music Nights @ Ol’55
A relaxed weekend vibe with open-stage performances featuring local musicians and guest acts. Expect an easygoing mix of genres and spontaneous sets every weekend.
Nam-gu | Friday–Saturday, After 7 p.m.
Festival Shiwol 2026 @ BEXCO & Major Unique Venues Across Busan
A month-long October festival spread across BEXCO and Busan’s most unique venues, running the entire month of October. A major new addition to Busan’s autumn cultural calendar — check the official website for the full programme.
BEXCO & major unique venues, Busan | October 1–31
31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) @ Busan Cinema Center & Selected Theaters
One of Asia’s most prestigious film festivals opens its 31st edition this Tuesday, screening films from across the world at Busan Cinema Center and selected theaters throughout Haeundae and Nampo-dong. The opening ceremony, red carpet events, outdoor screenings, and public Q&As with directors and actors make this the cultural highlight of the Busan autumn calendar. Running through October 15.
Busan Cinema Center & selected theaters, Haeundae-gu & Nampo-dong | Tuesday October 6 – Wednesday October 15
Community BIFF — Nampo-dong Outdoor Screenings & Stage Greetings @ BIFF Square, Nampo-dong
BIFF returns to its roots in Nampo-dong with outdoor screenings, actor stage greetings, and community events at BIFF Square. Kicks off Monday October 5 with the BIFF Eve concert at 7:00 p.m. featuring singers JADU and Kim Dahyun. Community BIFF Road runs October 8–11 with daily outdoor stage greetings and film screenings. The Nampo Finale on October 11 features Busan band hathaw9y live, movie trivia, and the Community BIFF awards. Interactive booths run throughout. Community BIFF continues at Busan Cinema Center October 12–14.
BIFF Square, Nampo-dong | Monday October 5 – Tuesday October 14 | Free
Busan-ASEAN Week @ L Arena
Busan will host the 2026 Busan-ASEAN Week from October 6 to 11, bringing the cultures of Southeast Asia together for six days of exhibitions, performances and hands-on activities.
L Arena, Lotte Department Store Seomyeon, Busanjin-gu | Tuesday October 6 – Sunday October 11 | Free
FLY ASIA 2026 @ BEXCO
Korea’s biggest startup and entrepreneurship conference returns to BEXCO, bringing together founders, investors, and tech industry leaders from across Asia for two days of talks, networking, and exhibitions.
BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Wednesday and Thursday, October 7–8
BOUNCE 2026 @ BEXCO
A major trampoline, action sports, and leisure industry expo at BEXCO running alongside FLY ASIA.
BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Wednesday and Thursday, October 7–8
Fall in Gwangalli 2026 @ Gwangalli Beach
A three-day autumn festival at Gwangalli Beach — one of Busan’s most iconic locations — featuring outdoor performances, food, and activities to celebrate the season at the waterfront.
Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong-gu | Thursday–Saturday, October 8–10
2026 Gijang Imrang Wellness Festival @ Imrang Beach
A wellness-themed outdoor festival at Imrang Beach in Gijang, featuring health, nature, and lifestyle activities over three days.
Imrang Beach, Gijang-gun | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11
23rd Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO
Korea’s biggest international food industry expo opens at BEXCO, showcasing food products, trends, and innovations from Korean and international exhibitors. Open to the public with tastings and food culture events.
BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11
Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2026 @ BEXCO
A live culinary competition featuring top chefs from across Korea and the region, running alongside the Busan International Food Expo.
BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11
2026 Busan MBC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO
A wedding industry showcase featuring venues, bridal fashion, catering, and honeymoon planning. Open to the public.
BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2, Hall 5A, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11
2026 Busan One Month Festival — Our Neighborhood Culture Salon Festa @ Small Venues Citywide
A month-long performance festival running every day throughout October at small neighbourhood performance venues across Busan, presented by the Busan Small Theater Association. A great way to discover local performing arts off the main circuit.
Small neighbourhood performance venues throughout Busan | Through October 31
21st Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) @ BEXCO
Asia’s premier film and content industry market, running alongside BIFF and bringing together buyers, sellers, and distributors of Asian film and TV content from across the region.
BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Saturday–Tuesday, October 10–13
Dalmaji Culture Festa ‘Half-price Travel’ @ Haeundae Dalmaji-gil
The weekly autumn cultural programme continues along the scenic Dalmaji coastal road every Saturday through November 21.
Haeundae Dalmaji-gil | Every Saturday | Free
2026 Busan Pork Soup (Gukbap) Festival — Gukbap Week @ Citywide
The first two weeks of Busan’s beloved Pork Soup Festival run this week, with nationwide online and offline voting to determine the TOP 10 and TOP 3 gukbap restaurants in Busan. The Gukbap Showcase offline experience event (sales booths, cooking shows) follows October 16–18 at Busan BIFC 2.
Citywide | Gukbap Week: September 28 – October 14
2026 Starry Night Busan Night Market @ Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park
A beautiful new autumn night market launches this week at the Lotus Flower Garden in Hwamyeong Ecological Park — open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through October 18. Beautiful sunsets, starry nights, and twinkling lights.
Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park | From Thursday September 26 – October 18 | Thursday–Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. / Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Culture Camping @ Millak Waterside Park
The 2026 Millak Culture Camping offers weekend visitors a mix of relaxation spaces, hands-on activities, and live performances through early October..
Busanjin-gu | Through October 5
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach
This drone show returns to its regular schedule with a new time for fall.
Gwangalli Beach | Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With
Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night
Kyungsung University Area | Friday, 7 p.m.
Jean-Michel Othoniel: In the Labyrinth of Love @ F1963 Sukcheon Hall & Moonlight Garden
A major new exhibition from French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel opens this week at F1963. Known for his glass bead sculptures and architectural installations, this is one of the most significant gallery shows in Busan this autumn. Running through December 31.
F1963 Sukcheon Hall & Moonlight Garden | Opens Friday August 28 – December 31
Busan Biennale 2026: Dissident Chorus @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art & Former Busan Nam High School
One of Korea’s most important contemporary art events opens this week. The 2026 edition is titled ‘Dissident Chorus’ and runs through November 1 at the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art and the neighbouring historic former Busan Nam High School building. A major event for anyone interested in contemporary art.
Busan Museum of Contemporary Art & Former Busan Nam High School, Nam-gu | Opens Saturday August 29 – November 1
Again, the Age of Romance @ Museum One
A contemporary reinterpretation of Romanticism featuring artists from four countries working across multiple media.
Museum One | Through October 11
ART WALK Project @ BNK Busan Bank Headquarters
A rotating exhibition series showcasing emerging and established Busan artists.
BNK Busan Bank Headquarters | Through October 16
Jaesoo’s Sketchbook @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform
A large-scale exhibition by Busan-born illustrator Jaesoo featuring thousands of drawings, comics, and original works.
Dong-gu Cultural Platform | Through October 25
The Greatest Colorist: Michel-Henry @ Busan Cultural Center
A vivid new exhibition spotlighting the French colorist’s work, with free docent tours running through summer.
Nam-gu | Through October 25
Arte Museum Busan
Immersive media art exhibition themed “CIRCLE,” highlighting the nature and culture of Busan.
Yeongdo-gu | Ongoing
KCC Egis vs Wonju DB Promy @ Sajik Gymnasium
Sajik Gymnasium, Busanjin-gu | Saturday October 10, 2:00 p.m.
KCC Egis vs Suwon KT Sonicboom @ Sajik Gymnasium
Sajik Gymnasium, Busanjin-gu | Sunday October 11, 4:30 p.m.
Please note that event schedules may change or be postponed without notice, particularly due to weather. We strive to keep this information accurate, but recommend confirming details with the event organizer before visiting