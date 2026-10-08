What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Festival Shiwol 2026 @ BEXCO & Major Unique Venues Across Busan

A month-long October festival spread across BEXCO and Busan’s most unique venues, running the entire month of October. A major new addition to Busan’s autumn cultural calendar — check the official website for the full programme.

BEXCO & major unique venues, Busan | October 1–31

31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) @ Busan Cinema Center & Selected Theaters

One of Asia’s most prestigious film festivals opens its 31st edition this Tuesday, screening films from across the world at Busan Cinema Center and selected theaters throughout Haeundae and Nampo-dong. The opening ceremony, red carpet events, outdoor screenings, and public Q&As with directors and actors make this the cultural highlight of the Busan autumn calendar. Running through October 15.

Busan Cinema Center & selected theaters, Haeundae-gu & Nampo-dong | Tuesday October 6 – Wednesday October 15

Community BIFF — Nampo-dong Outdoor Screenings & Stage Greetings @ BIFF Square, Nampo-dong

BIFF returns to its roots in Nampo-dong with outdoor screenings, actor stage greetings, and community events at BIFF Square. Kicks off Monday October 5 with the BIFF Eve concert at 7:00 p.m. featuring singers JADU and Kim Dahyun. Community BIFF Road runs October 8–11 with daily outdoor stage greetings and film screenings. The Nampo Finale on October 11 features Busan band hathaw9y live, movie trivia, and the Community BIFF awards. Interactive booths run throughout. Community BIFF continues at Busan Cinema Center October 12–14.

BIFF Square, Nampo-dong | Monday October 5 – Tuesday October 14 | Free

Busan-ASEAN Week @ L Arena

Busan will host the 2026 Busan-ASEAN Week from October 6 to 11, bringing the cultures of Southeast Asia together for six days of exhibitions, performances and hands-on activities.

L Arena, Lotte Department Store Seomyeon, Busanjin-gu | Tuesday October 6 – Sunday October 11 | Free

FLY ASIA 2026 @ BEXCO

Korea’s biggest startup and entrepreneurship conference returns to BEXCO, bringing together founders, investors, and tech industry leaders from across Asia for two days of talks, networking, and exhibitions.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Wednesday and Thursday, October 7–8

BOUNCE 2026 @ BEXCO

A major trampoline, action sports, and leisure industry expo at BEXCO running alongside FLY ASIA.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Wednesday and Thursday, October 7–8

Fall in Gwangalli 2026 @ Gwangalli Beach

A three-day autumn festival at Gwangalli Beach — one of Busan’s most iconic locations — featuring outdoor performances, food, and activities to celebrate the season at the waterfront.

Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong-gu | Thursday–Saturday, October 8–10

2026 Gijang Imrang Wellness Festival @ Imrang Beach

A wellness-themed outdoor festival at Imrang Beach in Gijang, featuring health, nature, and lifestyle activities over three days.

Imrang Beach, Gijang-gun | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11

23rd Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO

Korea’s biggest international food industry expo opens at BEXCO, showcasing food products, trends, and innovations from Korean and international exhibitors. Open to the public with tastings and food culture events.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11

Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2026 @ BEXCO

A live culinary competition featuring top chefs from across Korea and the region, running alongside the Busan International Food Expo.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11

2026 Busan MBC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO

A wedding industry showcase featuring venues, bridal fashion, catering, and honeymoon planning. Open to the public.

BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2, Hall 5A, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11

2026 Busan One Month Festival — Our Neighborhood Culture Salon Festa @ Small Venues Citywide

A month-long performance festival running every day throughout October at small neighbourhood performance venues across Busan, presented by the Busan Small Theater Association. A great way to discover local performing arts off the main circuit.

Small neighbourhood performance venues throughout Busan | Through October 31

21st Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) @ BEXCO

Asia’s premier film and content industry market, running alongside BIFF and bringing together buyers, sellers, and distributors of Asian film and TV content from across the region.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Saturday–Tuesday, October 10–13

Dalmaji Culture Festa ‘Half-price Travel’ @ Haeundae Dalmaji-gil

The weekly autumn cultural programme continues along the scenic Dalmaji coastal road every Saturday through November 21.

Haeundae Dalmaji-gil | Every Saturday | Free

2026 Busan Pork Soup (Gukbap) Festival — Gukbap Week @ Citywide

The first two weeks of Busan’s beloved Pork Soup Festival run this week, with nationwide online and offline voting to determine the TOP 10 and TOP 3 gukbap restaurants in Busan. The Gukbap Showcase offline experience event (sales booths, cooking shows) follows October 16–18 at Busan BIFC 2.

Citywide | Gukbap Week: September 28 – October 14

2026 Starry Night Busan Night Market @ Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park

A beautiful new autumn night market launches this week at the Lotus Flower Garden in Hwamyeong Ecological Park — open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through October 18. Beautiful sunsets, starry nights, and twinkling lights.

Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park | From Thursday September 26 – October 18 | Thursday–Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. / Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Culture Camping @ Millak Waterside Park

The 2026 Millak Culture Camping offers weekend visitors a mix of relaxation spaces, hands-on activities, and live performances through early October..

Busanjin-gu | Through October 5