What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Day of Slavic Culture & Writing Book Exhibition @ PNU Russian Center – Pusan National University’s Russia Center is hosting a Russian book exhibition through the 30th of June. PNU Russian Center, PNU, Friday, 10 a.m.

World Cinema XVII @ Busan Cinema Center — The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 10

DJ Party @ Latin Party – Enjoy DJ music at Busan’s best Latin-themed bar. Latin Party, Gwangalli, Saturday, 10 p.m.

Karaoke Night @ HQ Gwangan – The monthly cheap shots and karaoke night returns. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 10 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Collection Highlights @ Busan Museum of Art – Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights exhibit from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 28

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Welcome to my Studio @ Busan Citizens Hall – A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher’s work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Through June 21

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Sangju vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium – The IPark look for their first victory of the season versus Sangju. No fans allowed. Gudeok Stadium, Saturday, 7 p.m.

KT vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants look to move up the standings. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m.

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.