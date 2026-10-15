What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
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634th Busan Philharmonic Orchestra Regular Concert @ Busan Concert Hall
The BPO perform their 634th regular concert at Busan Concert Hall.
Busan Concert Hall | Friday October 16
Jang Yoon-jeong Live Concert ‘THE MASTER’ @ KBS Hall Busan
Korean trot superstar Jang Yoon-jeong performs two shows in one day at KBS Hall Busan.
KBS Hall Busan | Saturday October 17, 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.
2026 Haru’s First Fan Concert ‘Today, Haru: The Story Told for the First Time’ @ BEXCO Auditorium
Korean artist Haru holds their first ever fan concert at BEXCO Auditorium.
BEXCO Auditorium, Haeundae-gu | Saturday October 17
Son Min-su Piano Recital @ Busan Concert Hall
A solo piano recital by Son Min-su at Busan Concert Hall.
Busan Concert Hall, Concert Hall | Sunday October 18, 5:00 p.m.
Michael Mayo First Live in Busan @ Haeundae Cultural Center
American jazz vocalist Michael Mayo performs his first solo concert in Busan.
Haeundae Cultural Center, Haeun Hall | Sunday October 18, 5:00 p.m.
Candlelight Concert @ Nurimaru APEC House
An intimate candlelit concert at the iconic Nurimaru APEC House overlooking the sea in Haeundae.
Nurimaru APEC House, Haeundae-gu | Saturday October 17
Gwangbok-ro Balcony Music Show @ Gwangbokro
The sixth edition of the regular Balcony Music Show — part of the 2026 Byeolbada Busan Night Festa. Every second and fourth Saturday through December.
Around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu | Saturday October 17 | Free
Live Music Nights @ Ol’55
A relaxed weekend vibe with open-stage performances featuring local musicians and guest acts. Expect an easygoing mix of genres and spontaneous sets every weekend.
Nam-gu | Friday–Saturday, After 7 p.m.
Festival Shiwol 2026 @ BEXCO & Major Unique Venues Across Busan
A month-long October festival spread across BEXCO and Busan’s most unique venues, running the entire month of October. A major new addition to Busan’s autumn cultural calendar — check the official website for the full programme.
BEXCO & major unique venues, Busan | October 1–31
Heoshimcheong Bräu Oktoberfest @ Hotel Nongshim Outdoor Courtyard
A three-day Oktoberfest event at Hotel Nongshim’s outdoor courtyard, featuring craft beers, food, and live entertainment.
Hotel Nongshim Outdoor Courtyard, Dongnae-gu | Thursday–Saturday, October 15–17, 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
31st Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO
Korea’s biggest café and coffee industry expo opens at BEXCO this week, featuring hundreds of Korean and international coffee brands, barista competitions, coffee culture talks, and tastings. Open to the public.
BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 3, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 15–18
2026 15th BFAA International Art Fair @ BEXCO
The 15th Busan Fine Art Association International Art Fair opens at BEXCO, showcasing works from Korean and international artists across painting, sculpture, and mixed media. Open to the public.
BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2, Halls 4A-D, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 15–18
Busan Garden Show 2026 @ Busan Nakdong River Garden
A four-day garden show at the Busan Nakdong River Garden, showcasing landscape design, garden culture, and seasonal plants along the Nakdong River.
Busan Nakdong River Garden | Thursday–Sunday, October 15–18
Busan Chinatown Culture Festival 2026 @ Chinatown
One of Busan’s most colorful autumn celebrations, the Chinatown Culture Festival takes over the historic streets near Busan Station with traditional performances, food stalls, and cultural displays highlighting the area’s long Chinese heritage.
Chinatown, Dong-gu | October 16–18 | Metro Line 1 to Busan Station, 3-minute walk
33rd Busan Jagalchi Festival @ Jagalchi Market
Korea’s most famous seafood market turns festival ground for four days, with fresh catches, food events, performances, and activities celebrating Busan’s deep connection to the sea. A must for first-timers and locals alike.
Jagalchi Market | October 15–18
2nd Myeongnyun 1st Street Night Festival ‘Back to the Night’ @ Dongnae
A two-day night festival in the alley behind Dongnae Megamart, with food, performances, and community events. Running Thursday and Friday afternoon into the evening.
Festival grounds at the back gate of Dongnae Megamart | Thursday and Friday, October 15–16, 3:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
32nd Dongnae Eupseong History Festival @ Dongnae
One of Busan’s oldest and most beloved community history festivals, celebrating the heritage of Dongnae Eupseong Fortress across multiple venues in the Dongnae area — the North Gate Plaza, Dongnae Cultural Center, Myeongnyun 1st Street, and Oncheonjang area.
Dongnae Cultural Center, Dongnae Fortress North Gate Plaza, Myeongnyun 1st Street & Oncheonjang area | Friday–Sunday, October 16–18
2026 Geumjeongsanseong Festival @ Geumjeongsanseong Fortress
A cultural festival centred around Busan’s historic Geumjeongsanseong mountain fortress, with traditional performances, activities, and stunning autumn scenery along the fortress walls.
Geumjeongsanseong Fortress & Geumjeongsanseong Plaza area, Geumjeong-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 16–18 | Free
Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge: Viking Beer Night @ North Port Landmark Site
A major three-day craft beer festival at the North Port Landmark Site, drawing approximately 25,000 visitors. Features craft beer tasting, brewing competitions, live performances, and hands-on activities at one of Busan’s most dramatic new outdoor venues.
Busan North Port Landmark Site, Jung-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 16–18
13th Nakdong River Gupo Ferry Festival @ Hwamyeong Ecological Park
A three-day festival celebrating the heritage of the historic Gupo ferry crossing, with cultural performances, food, and family activities at the Lotus Garden area of Hwamyeong Ecological Park.
Hwamyeong Ecological Park Lotus Garden area, Buk-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 16–18 | Free
5th Busan Seo-gu Medical Tourism Festival @ Songdo Ocean Park
A medical tourism and wellness festival at Songdo Ocean Park featuring health consultations from Busan National University Hospital, Dong-A University Hospital, and two other major hospitals, health lectures, children’s activities, and performances by Mr. Trot 2’s An Seong-hoon.
Songdo Ocean Park, Seo-gu | Friday and Saturday, October 16–17, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Free
10th Jeonpo Coffee Festival @ Jeonpo Café Street
The 10th edition of Busan’s beloved coffee culture festival returns to Jeonpo Café Street in Busanjin-gu, with specialty coffee tastings, barista events, pop-up shops, and food stalls along one of Busan’s coolest neighbourhood streets.
Around Jeonpo Café Street, Busanjin-gu | Saturday and Sunday, October 17–18
2026 Socially Engaged Art Convention @ Multiple Venues
A two-day public arts convention uniting the community through art, with exhibitions, performances, cultural arts education, and hands-on programs open to all at Children’s Grand Park, Busan Student Education and Culture Center, and Ongru Art Creation Space.
Children’s Grand Park, Busan Student Education and Culture Center & Ongru Art Creation Space | Saturday and Sunday, October 17–18 | Free
2026 Sasang Pet Festival ‘Daengnyang Samrak’ @ Samnak Ecological Park
A free pet culture festival at Samnak Ecological Park featuring withpet plogging, a doggy runway, doggy sports festival, pet health and behaviour consultations, and hands-on experience booths.
Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang-gu | Sunday October 18, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Free
2026 Busan One Month Festival — Our Neighborhood Culture Salon Festa @ Small Venues Citywide
A month-long performance festival running every day throughout October at small neighbourhood performance venues across Busan, presented by the Busan Small Theater Association. A great way to discover local performing arts off the main circuit.
Small neighbourhood performance venues throughout Busan | Through October 31
Dalmaji Culture Festa ‘Half-price Travel’ @ Haeundae Dalmaji-gil
The weekly autumn cultural programme continues along the scenic Dalmaji coastal road every Saturday through November 21.
Haeundae Dalmaji-gil | Every Saturday | Free
2026 Starry Night Busan Night Market @ Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park
A beautiful new autumn night market launches this week at the Lotus Flower Garden in Hwamyeong Ecological Park — open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through October 18. Beautiful sunsets, starry nights, and twinkling lights.
Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park | From Thursday September 26 – October 18 | Thursday–Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. / Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach
This drone show returns to its regular schedule with a new time for fall.
Gwangalli Beach | Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With
Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night
Kyungsung University Area | Friday, 7 p.m.
Jean-Michel Othoniel: In the Labyrinth of Love @ F1963 Sukcheon Hall & Moonlight Garden
A major new exhibition from French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel opens this week at F1963. Known for his glass bead sculptures and architectural installations, this is one of the most significant gallery shows in Busan this autumn. Running through December 31.
F1963 Sukcheon Hall & Moonlight Garden | Opens Friday August 28 – December 31
Busan Biennale 2026: Dissident Chorus @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art & Former Busan Nam High School
One of Korea’s most important contemporary art events opens this week. The 2026 edition is titled ‘Dissident Chorus’ and runs through November 1 at the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art and the neighbouring historic former Busan Nam High School building. A major event for anyone interested in contemporary art.
Busan Museum of Contemporary Art & Former Busan Nam High School, Nam-gu | Opens Saturday August 29 – November 1
ART WALK Project @ BNK Busan Bank Headquarters
A rotating exhibition series showcasing emerging and established Busan artists.
BNK Busan Bank Headquarters | Through October 16
Jaesoo’s Sketchbook @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform
A large-scale exhibition by Busan-born illustrator Jaesoo featuring thousands of drawings, comics, and original works.
Dong-gu Cultural Platform | Through October 25
The Greatest Colorist: Michel-Henry @ Busan Cultural Center
A vivid new exhibition spotlighting the French colorist’s work, with free docent tours running through summer.
Nam-gu | Through October 25
Arte Museum Busan
Immersive media art exhibition themed “CIRCLE,” highlighting the nature and culture of Busan.
Yeongdo-gu | Ongoing
Please note that event schedules may change or be postponed without notice, particularly due to weather. We strive to keep this information accurate, but recommend confirming details with the event organizer before visiting