What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Festival Shiwol 2026 @ BEXCO & Major Unique Venues Across Busan

A month-long October festival spread across BEXCO and Busan’s most unique venues, running the entire month of October. A major new addition to Busan’s autumn cultural calendar — check the official website for the full programme.

BEXCO & major unique venues, Busan | October 1–31

Heoshimcheong Bräu Oktoberfest @ Hotel Nongshim Outdoor Courtyard

A three-day Oktoberfest event at Hotel Nongshim’s outdoor courtyard, featuring craft beers, food, and live entertainment.

Hotel Nongshim Outdoor Courtyard, Dongnae-gu | Thursday–Saturday, October 15–17, 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

31st Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO

Korea’s biggest café and coffee industry expo opens at BEXCO this week, featuring hundreds of Korean and international coffee brands, barista competitions, coffee culture talks, and tastings. Open to the public.

BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 3, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 15–18

2026 15th BFAA International Art Fair @ BEXCO

The 15th Busan Fine Art Association International Art Fair opens at BEXCO, showcasing works from Korean and international artists across painting, sculpture, and mixed media. Open to the public.

BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2, Halls 4A-D, Haeundae-gu | Thursday–Sunday, October 15–18

Busan Garden Show 2026 @ Busan Nakdong River Garden

A four-day garden show at the Busan Nakdong River Garden, showcasing landscape design, garden culture, and seasonal plants along the Nakdong River.

Busan Nakdong River Garden | Thursday–Sunday, October 15–18

Busan Chinatown Culture Festival 2026 @ Chinatown

One of Busan’s most colorful autumn celebrations, the Chinatown Culture Festival takes over the historic streets near Busan Station with traditional performances, food stalls, and cultural displays highlighting the area’s long Chinese heritage.

Chinatown, Dong-gu | October 16–18 | Metro Line 1 to Busan Station, 3-minute walk

33rd Busan Jagalchi Festival @ Jagalchi Market

Korea’s most famous seafood market turns festival ground for four days, with fresh catches, food events, performances, and activities celebrating Busan’s deep connection to the sea. A must for first-timers and locals alike.

Jagalchi Market | October 15–18

2nd Myeongnyun 1st Street Night Festival ‘Back to the Night’ @ Dongnae

A two-day night festival in the alley behind Dongnae Megamart, with food, performances, and community events. Running Thursday and Friday afternoon into the evening.

Festival grounds at the back gate of Dongnae Megamart | Thursday and Friday, October 15–16, 3:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

32nd Dongnae Eupseong History Festival @ Dongnae

One of Busan’s oldest and most beloved community history festivals, celebrating the heritage of Dongnae Eupseong Fortress across multiple venues in the Dongnae area — the North Gate Plaza, Dongnae Cultural Center, Myeongnyun 1st Street, and Oncheonjang area.

Dongnae Cultural Center, Dongnae Fortress North Gate Plaza, Myeongnyun 1st Street & Oncheonjang area | Friday–Sunday, October 16–18

2026 Geumjeongsanseong Festival @ Geumjeongsanseong Fortress

A cultural festival centred around Busan’s historic Geumjeongsanseong mountain fortress, with traditional performances, activities, and stunning autumn scenery along the fortress walls.

Geumjeongsanseong Fortress & Geumjeongsanseong Plaza area, Geumjeong-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 16–18 | Free

Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge: Viking Beer Night @ North Port Landmark Site

A major three-day craft beer festival at the North Port Landmark Site, drawing approximately 25,000 visitors. Features craft beer tasting, brewing competitions, live performances, and hands-on activities at one of Busan’s most dramatic new outdoor venues.

Busan North Port Landmark Site, Jung-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 16–18

13th Nakdong River Gupo Ferry Festival @ Hwamyeong Ecological Park

A three-day festival celebrating the heritage of the historic Gupo ferry crossing, with cultural performances, food, and family activities at the Lotus Garden area of Hwamyeong Ecological Park.

Hwamyeong Ecological Park Lotus Garden area, Buk-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 16–18 | Free

5th Busan Seo-gu Medical Tourism Festival @ Songdo Ocean Park

A medical tourism and wellness festival at Songdo Ocean Park featuring health consultations from Busan National University Hospital, Dong-A University Hospital, and two other major hospitals, health lectures, children’s activities, and performances by Mr. Trot 2’s An Seong-hoon.

Songdo Ocean Park, Seo-gu | Friday and Saturday, October 16–17, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Free

10th Jeonpo Coffee Festival @ Jeonpo Café Street

The 10th edition of Busan’s beloved coffee culture festival returns to Jeonpo Café Street in Busanjin-gu, with specialty coffee tastings, barista events, pop-up shops, and food stalls along one of Busan’s coolest neighbourhood streets.

Around Jeonpo Café Street, Busanjin-gu | Saturday and Sunday, October 17–18

2026 Socially Engaged Art Convention @ Multiple Venues

A two-day public arts convention uniting the community through art, with exhibitions, performances, cultural arts education, and hands-on programs open to all at Children’s Grand Park, Busan Student Education and Culture Center, and Ongru Art Creation Space.

Children’s Grand Park, Busan Student Education and Culture Center & Ongru Art Creation Space | Saturday and Sunday, October 17–18 | Free

2026 Sasang Pet Festival ‘Daengnyang Samrak’ @ Samnak Ecological Park

A free pet culture festival at Samnak Ecological Park featuring withpet plogging, a doggy runway, doggy sports festival, pet health and behaviour consultations, and hands-on experience booths.

Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang-gu | Sunday October 18, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Free

2026 Busan One Month Festival — Our Neighborhood Culture Salon Festa @ Small Venues Citywide

A month-long performance festival running every day throughout October at small neighbourhood performance venues across Busan, presented by the Busan Small Theater Association. A great way to discover local performing arts off the main circuit.

Small neighbourhood performance venues throughout Busan | Through October 31

Dalmaji Culture Festa ‘Half-price Travel’ @ Haeundae Dalmaji-gil

The weekly autumn cultural programme continues along the scenic Dalmaji coastal road every Saturday through November 21.

Haeundae Dalmaji-gil | Every Saturday | Free

2026 Starry Night Busan Night Market @ Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park

A beautiful new autumn night market launches this week at the Lotus Flower Garden in Hwamyeong Ecological Park — open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through October 18. Beautiful sunsets, starry nights, and twinkling lights.

Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park | From Thursday September 26 – October 18 | Thursday–Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. / Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.