What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Cho Ha-eun: ‘Breathing Summit’ @ Space Dot

The seventh instalment of the Ttodattoga Relay Showcase ‘Sliding’ series. Cho Ha-eun’s residency show depicts Yeongdo’s Bongnaesan mountain through cloud forms rather than fixed shapes.

Space Dot, Jung-gu | Through October 31 | 10:30am–5:30pm (closed weekends & holidays)

Lee Chung-gil: 15th Solo Exhibition ‘Sharing and Coexistence’ @ Dongnae District Office

Selected for the Busan Cultural Foundation’s Arts Support Program, this solo show explores how nature, humanity, and art sustain each other. Opening reception October 20 at 5pm. Closing October 23.

Dongnae District Office 1F Special Exhibition Room | October 19–23

Yun Sang-geon: Creature @ Arian Gallery

Fourteen metal sculptures and wall objects from artist Yun Sang-geon, whose ‘Creature’ series bridges digital modelling with traditional metalwork — casting, hammering, welding, and patination. Final days — closing October 23.

Arian Gallery (Space Dal, 3F #304, Dalmaji-gil 117), Haeundae | Through October 23 | Noon–7pm (closed Sun, Mon & holidays)

Busan, Connected: Emerging Artist Competition @ Geumgo Art Museum

The third edition of the city-sponsored emerging artist platform pairs 20 artists (in 10 teams) with 10 galleries, with the top team earning a spot at The Preview 2027. Final week — closing October 25.

Geumgo Art Museum (B1F, Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art), Jung-gu | Through October 25

Lee Young-sook: Winter Forest @ Busan Gallery

A photography exhibition capturing the quiet patterns of light, shadow, forest, and birds — described by critic Jin Dong-seon as “a long-overdue winter aesthetic.” Final week — closing October 25.

Busan Gallery (Nakdongdae-ro 82-7), Saha-gu | Through October 25 | 11am–7pm (closed Mondays)

Seoul Auction: Busan Sale @ Grand Josun Busan

Seoul Auction’s first Busan sale in four years — 107 lots including modern and contemporary Korean works, luxury items, and antiques, with a total low estimate of approximately ₩6.1 billion. Preview runs October 20–23; auction is October 23.

Grand Josun Busan 4F (Haeundae Haeveon-ro 292) | October 20–23 | 10am–7pm

PIXEL SNAKE: Patrick Jambong & Seong Baek @ MERGE?

A collaboration supported by the Arts Council Korea, expanding the geometry and pixel aesthetics of the classic Snake game into physical space and cultural dialogue. Artist talk and performance on October 25 at 5pm.

MERGE? (Busan National University-ro 50-gil 49-1, 1F), Geumjeong-gu | October 21–30 | 11am–7pm

Namia: ‘Return of the Outsider Sisters’ @ Arts District P

Busan-based artist Namia reinterprets the Korean Baridegi myth with a contemporary performance blending pole dance, Korean traditional dance, and Jijeon dance. The performance is October 31 at 5pm; exhibition runs October 23–29.

Arts District P (Hoedong-dong), Geumjeong-gu | October 23–29

Korean Painting Women Artists’ Association: ‘Different Voices — One Resonance’ @ Tower Art Gallery

An invitational group show from Korea’s only all-female Korean painting (Hangukhwa) association, featuring 37 members.

Tower Art Gallery, Yeonje-gu | October 23–29

‘Everyone’s Resolution’ — Site-Specific Public Art @ Donggwang-dong

A site-specific public art project weaving through the alleyways, mountains, and waterways of Busan’s original downtown. Includes exhibitions, workshops, and the outdoor performance & parade ‘Puri Puri Pan Pan’ on October 25 at 4–5pm near the 40 Stairs.

Donggwang-dong area, Jung-gu | October 23 – November 1

Nam In-mok: ‘Laughing Trees’ @ 18-1 Gallery

The fourth solo show from self-taught artist Nam In-mok, whose freehand drawings carry a childlike spontaneity and warmth.

18-1 Gallery, Jung-gu | October 24–31 | Noon–6pm

Bae Mi-jeong: ‘Seaside, Saisiot’ @ J Studio

Paintings and drawings made after the artist’s move to Busan, exploring how people and nature rest beside each other. Two new portrait works depict the mother of late industrial worker Kim Yong-gyun and activist Haecho. Opening reception October 24 at 5pm.

J Studio (Jeungsan-dong-ro 17, 2F), Dong-gu | October 24 – November 15 | Tue–Sun 11am–6pm (closed Mon)

Jeon Bo-seon: Four Seasons of Busan @ Sanmok & Hwi Gallery

The artist’s debut solo show reinterprets traditional Buncheong ceramic techniques with an oil-painting texture — layers of colour fired at 1,250°C to capture the landscapes and inner world of her hometown Busan.

Sanmok & Hwi Gallery, Haeundae | Through October 28 | Noon–6pm (closed Sun & Mon)

Kim Bo-kyung: ‘Unbearably Dramatic History and Unbearably Ordinary Daily Life’ @ Space Dat

A research-based installation show examining the relationship between place and meaning — originally shown in Incheon, now transplanted to Busan to see how the work shifts in a new city.

Space Dat, Jung-gu | Through October 28 | 10am–6pm (open daily)

Lee Min-kyung: ‘Symbiosis — Between Being and Being’ @ Picasso Gallery

Thread-like brushwork in Korean paint on Jangji paper — lines building into memory, relationship, and connection — including a large-scale doctoral thesis work.

Picasso Gallery, Haeundae | Through October 31

‘We Make Each Other’ Part 2: Human–Technology @ Project Herman Busan

The second chapter of Project Herman’s ongoing series — this time examining humans and technology through robotics, taxidermy, and AI-based works by Kim Dae-hong, Cho Jeong-hyun, and Kong Dong-hwan.

Project Herman, Haeundae | Through October 31

Korakrit Arunanondchai @ Kukje Gallery Busan

The Thai-American artist’s exhibition continues at Kukje Gallery’s Busan space.

Kukje Gallery Busan | Through October 31

Bang Ki-cheol: ‘Sarjip’ @ Practice Yugireuk

The inaugural show at the newly opened Practice Yugireuk space in Bosu-dong Bookstore Alley. Bang Ki-cheol’s installation and sculpture works revisit the domestic spaces of his former home.

Practice Yugireuk (Bosu-dong 1-ga 125-4, B1F), Jung-gu | Through November 1 | 11am–7pm (closed Tue & Wed)

Busan Biennale 2026: Dissident Chorus @ Busan Museum of Art & Citywide

The 2026 Busan Biennale continues across the newly reopened Busan Museum of Art and partner venues around the city.

Busan Museum of Art & citywide | Through November 1

Min-young Choi: ‘Self-Defense’ @ Gallery Umarin

Paintings exploring human instinct and the tension between freedom and control, rendered with airbrush fluidity and masking precision.

Gallery Umarin (Haeundae Haeveon-ro 163), Haeundae | Through November 8 | Tue–Sun 10am–6pm

Ginna: ‘Chaebi — Open Road’ @ Space Topping

An introspective solo show from artist Ginna (Choi Eui-jin), whose pencil and eraser drawings on Korean hanji paper explore time, memory, and relationship.

Space Topping (4F, Grand Josun Busan, Haeundae Haeveon-ro 292), Haeundae | Through November 11 | 10am–6pm (closed Mon & Tue)

Choi Yeo-jeong: ‘A Certain Home’ @ PH Gallery

Selected for the Busan Cultural Foundation’s 2026 K-Art Young Creator Program. Includes the ‘New Millennium’ series — paintings of elderly women doing morning exercises at hot springs.

PH Gallery (Dangsa-ro 3-gil 33, #101), Gijang-gun | Through November 14 | 11am–5pm (closed Mon & Tue)

Yoo Hyun-wook: ‘Reviving Black Forest II — Tuesday Hands’ @ Jung-gu Cultural Center & Bogyeongsan Small Museum

An exhibition pairing forest regeneration landscapes with portrait photographs of the hands of 13 people who attended a seal-carving class at the Jung-gu Cultural Center.

Jung-gu Cultural Center & Bogyeongsan Small Museum | Through November 14 | Weekdays 10am–5pm, Weekends 1–5pm

Lee Tae-hyun: ‘Scent of Life’ @ Sims Gallery

Still-life paintings pairing blue-and-white celadon with flowers, from an artist with 16 solo shows and an active international art fair presence.

Sims Gallery, Dong-gu | Through November 15

Film & Contemporary Art: In Memory of Ahn Sung-ki @ Museum One

A special tribute to the late actor Ahn Sung-ki, reexamining his legacy through contemporary art. Curated by Busan Museum of Art director Seo Jin-seok and co-presented with BIFF, ten Korean artists contribute works including an AI two-channel video recreating conversations with Ahn using his interviews and performances. Proceeds support the Ahn Sung-ki Foundation.

Museum One (Centum-daero 20), Haeundae | Through December 27 | Tue–Sun 10am–7pm (weekends until 8pm) | ₩18,000 (₩14,400 online)

Joseon Garden: Planting the Mind, Wandering the Landscape @ Busan Museum

A major loan exhibition tracing the garden culture of the Joseon Dynasty through 80 artefacts — including national treasures and royal treasures — alongside immersive film and wax sculpture installations. Free to enter.

Busan Museum (Special Exhibition Room), Nam-gu | Through December 13 | 9am–6pm (closed Mondays) | Free

K-Museums Joint Exhibition: ‘Stop! — The Sound That Halts the Mind’ @ Beomeosa Seonbo Museum

A joint exhibition by the National Folk Museum of Korea and Beomeosa Seonbo Museum, marking the 1,348th anniversary of Beomeosa’s founding. Features 150 artefacts of temple life including the 1728 Beomeosa Bronze Bell.

Beomeosa Seonbo Museum, Geumjeong-gu | Through December 31

Jean-Michel Othoniel @ F1963

The French artist’s large-scale exhibition continues at the beloved F1963 cultural complex in Mangmi-dong.

F1963 | Through December 31