What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
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The 22nd Busan International Choral Festival Grand Concert @ Busan Concert Hall
The opening gala concert of the 2026 Busan International Choral Festival, bringing top choral ensembles together for a grand opening night performance.
Busan Concert Hall | Thursday, October 22 | busanchoral.org
The 13th Haeundae Jazz Festival: Shin Kwan-woong Quintet @ Haeundae Cultural Center
The Haeundae Jazz Festival continues its run with a quintet performance at the Haeundae Cultural Center.
Haeundae Cultural Center | Friday, October 23
Nene Heroine @ Space 101.1
Suyeong-gu’s outdoor book fair takes over Gwangalli Beach for six days of independent publishers, authors, readings, and cultural programming by the sea.
Space 101.1 | Sunday, October 25
GMC Chamber Series: Violinist Lia Kang @ F1963
Korean-American violinist Lia Kang performs in the intimate GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center at the beloved F1963 cultural complex in Mangmi-dong.
F1963 (GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center) | Saturday, October 24
Kang So-yeon Violin Recital: Time in Tango @ Busan Cultural Center
A violin recital with a tango-inflected programme.
Busan Cultural Center (Chamber Hall) | Saturday, October 24
Neverforgarten: Where K-Pop Began @ Busan Concert Hall
A nostalgia concert celebrating the origins of K-pop at the Chamber Hall.
Busan Concert Hall (Chamber Hall) | Saturday, October 24
BNK Busan Bank 59th Anniversary Concert ‘Concert 1025’ @ Busan Cinema Center
Two free public performances celebrating BNK Busan Bank’s 59th anniversary in the Auditorium at Busan Cinema Center.
Busan Cinema Center (Auditorium) | Sunday, October 25 | 3:00pm & 7:00pm | Free
Freddie Kempff Piano Recital @ F1963
British pianist Freddie Kempff closes out the week at the GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center at F1963.
F1963 (GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center) | Sunday, October 25
Gwangbok-ro Balcony Music Show
Free outdoor busking performances on Gwangbok-ro, Busan’s main pedestrian street.
Gwangbok-ro | Saturday, October 24 | Free
Live Music Nights @ Ol’55
A relaxed weekend vibe with open-stage performances featuring local musicians and guest acts. Expect an easygoing mix of genres and spontaneous sets every weekend.
Nam-gu | Friday–Saturday, After 7 p.m.
Festival Shiwol 2026 @ BEXCO & Major Unique Venues Across Busan
A month-long October festival spread across BEXCO and Busan’s most unique venues, running the entire month of October. A major new addition to Busan’s autumn cultural calendar — check the official website for the full programme.
BEXCO & major unique venues, Busan | October 1–31
2026 Gwangalli Beach Book Fair @ Gwangalli Beach — POSTPONED until November 13-15
Suyeong-gu’s outdoor book fair takes over Gwangalli Beach for six days of independent publishers, authors, readings, and cultural programming by the sea.
Gwangalli Beach | Friday, October 23 – Tuesday, October 28 | 1:00pm–9:00pm | Free entry
10th LaLaLa Festival @ Pusan National University
The LaLaLa Festival celebrates its 10th edition at the open cultural event space outside PNU Metro Station, with live music, performances, food, and community events in Geumjeong-gu.
Open space outside Pusan National University Metro Station, Geumjeong-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25 | instagram.com/lalala_festival
Haeundae World Culture Festival @ Gunam-ro
Organized by Haeundae District, the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering visitors an opportunity to experience different cultures through food, traditional activities and entertainment.
Gunam-ro, Haeundae-gu | Sunday, October 25
UN Peace Festival @ UN Peace Park
The UN Peace Festival will take place from October 23 to 25 at Peace Park in Nam-gu, featuring performances, exhibitions and interactive activities celebrating the values of peace and freedom.
UN Peace Park, Nam-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25
2026 Busan Healing Festa @ Beomeosa Temple
A three-day healing festival set within the beautiful grounds of Beomeosa, one of Busan’s most historic mountain temples. Expect meditation, wellness programmes, traditional culture experiences, and temple-life activities.
Beomeosa Temple & Seonmunhwa Education Center, Geumjeong-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25 | busanhealingfesta.com
Busan Folk Arts Festival 2026 @ Busan Citizens Park
The annual Busan Comprehensive Folk Arts Festival fills Dasom Plaza at Citizens Park with intangible heritage performances, Hanbok experiences, traditional games, folk crafts, and traditional food.
Dasom Plaza, Busan Citizens Park | Saturday–Sunday, October 24–25 | 11:00am–5:00pm | Free
14th Busan International Medical Device Exhibition @ BEXCO
A major medical industry trade expo at BEXCO.
BEXCO, Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 3 | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25 | 10:00am–5:00pm
Dalmaji Culture Festa @ Dalmaji Hill, Haeundae
The weekly Saturday cultural programme at scenic Dalmaji Hill continues.
Dalmaji Hill, Haeundae | Saturday, October 24 | Free
2026 Busan One Month Festival — Our Neighborhood Culture Salon Festa @ Small Venues Citywide
A month-long performance festival running every day throughout October at small neighbourhood performance venues across Busan, presented by the Busan Small Theater Association. A great way to discover local performing arts off the main circuit.
Small neighbourhood performance venues throughout Busan | Through October 31
Dalmaji Culture Festa ‘Half-price Travel’ @ Haeundae Dalmaji-gil
The weekly autumn cultural programme continues along the scenic Dalmaji coastal road every Saturday through November 21.
Haeundae Dalmaji-gil | Every Saturday | Free
2026 Starry Night Busan Night Market @ Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park
A beautiful new autumn night market launches this week at the Lotus Flower Garden in Hwamyeong Ecological Park — open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through October 18. Beautiful sunsets, starry nights, and twinkling lights.
Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park | From Thursday September 26 – October 18 | Thursday–Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. / Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach
This drone show returns to its regular schedule with a new time for fall.
Gwangalli Beach | Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With
Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night
Kyungsung University Area | Friday, 7 p.m.
Cho Ha-eun: ‘Breathing Summit’ @ Space Dot
The seventh instalment of the Ttodattoga Relay Showcase ‘Sliding’ series. Cho Ha-eun’s residency show depicts Yeongdo’s Bongnaesan mountain through cloud forms rather than fixed shapes.
Space Dot, Jung-gu | Through October 31 | 10:30am–5:30pm (closed weekends & holidays)
Lee Chung-gil: 15th Solo Exhibition ‘Sharing and Coexistence’ @ Dongnae District Office
Selected for the Busan Cultural Foundation’s Arts Support Program, this solo show explores how nature, humanity, and art sustain each other. Opening reception October 20 at 5pm. Closing October 23.
Dongnae District Office 1F Special Exhibition Room | October 19–23
Yun Sang-geon: Creature @ Arian Gallery
Fourteen metal sculptures and wall objects from artist Yun Sang-geon, whose ‘Creature’ series bridges digital modelling with traditional metalwork — casting, hammering, welding, and patination. Final days — closing October 23.
Arian Gallery (Space Dal, 3F #304, Dalmaji-gil 117), Haeundae | Through October 23 | Noon–7pm (closed Sun, Mon & holidays)
Busan, Connected: Emerging Artist Competition @ Geumgo Art Museum
The third edition of the city-sponsored emerging artist platform pairs 20 artists (in 10 teams) with 10 galleries, with the top team earning a spot at The Preview 2027. Final week — closing October 25.
Geumgo Art Museum (B1F, Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art), Jung-gu | Through October 25
Lee Young-sook: Winter Forest @ Busan Gallery
A photography exhibition capturing the quiet patterns of light, shadow, forest, and birds — described by critic Jin Dong-seon as “a long-overdue winter aesthetic.” Final week — closing October 25.
Busan Gallery (Nakdongdae-ro 82-7), Saha-gu | Through October 25 | 11am–7pm (closed Mondays)
Seoul Auction: Busan Sale @ Grand Josun Busan
Seoul Auction’s first Busan sale in four years — 107 lots including modern and contemporary Korean works, luxury items, and antiques, with a total low estimate of approximately ₩6.1 billion. Preview runs October 20–23; auction is October 23.
Grand Josun Busan 4F (Haeundae Haeveon-ro 292) | October 20–23 | 10am–7pm
PIXEL SNAKE: Patrick Jambong & Seong Baek @ MERGE?
A collaboration supported by the Arts Council Korea, expanding the geometry and pixel aesthetics of the classic Snake game into physical space and cultural dialogue. Artist talk and performance on October 25 at 5pm.
MERGE? (Busan National University-ro 50-gil 49-1, 1F), Geumjeong-gu | October 21–30 | 11am–7pm
Namia: ‘Return of the Outsider Sisters’ @ Arts District P
Busan-based artist Namia reinterprets the Korean Baridegi myth with a contemporary performance blending pole dance, Korean traditional dance, and Jijeon dance. The performance is October 31 at 5pm; exhibition runs October 23–29.
Arts District P (Hoedong-dong), Geumjeong-gu | October 23–29
Korean Painting Women Artists’ Association: ‘Different Voices — One Resonance’ @ Tower Art Gallery
An invitational group show from Korea’s only all-female Korean painting (Hangukhwa) association, featuring 37 members.
Tower Art Gallery, Yeonje-gu | October 23–29
‘Everyone’s Resolution’ — Site-Specific Public Art @ Donggwang-dong
A site-specific public art project weaving through the alleyways, mountains, and waterways of Busan’s original downtown. Includes exhibitions, workshops, and the outdoor performance & parade ‘Puri Puri Pan Pan’ on October 25 at 4–5pm near the 40 Stairs.
Donggwang-dong area, Jung-gu | October 23 – November 1
Nam In-mok: ‘Laughing Trees’ @ 18-1 Gallery
The fourth solo show from self-taught artist Nam In-mok, whose freehand drawings carry a childlike spontaneity and warmth.
18-1 Gallery, Jung-gu | October 24–31 | Noon–6pm
Bae Mi-jeong: ‘Seaside, Saisiot’ @ J Studio
Paintings and drawings made after the artist’s move to Busan, exploring how people and nature rest beside each other. Two new portrait works depict the mother of late industrial worker Kim Yong-gyun and activist Haecho. Opening reception October 24 at 5pm.
J Studio (Jeungsan-dong-ro 17, 2F), Dong-gu | October 24 – November 15 | Tue–Sun 11am–6pm (closed Mon)
Jeon Bo-seon: Four Seasons of Busan @ Sanmok & Hwi Gallery
The artist’s debut solo show reinterprets traditional Buncheong ceramic techniques with an oil-painting texture — layers of colour fired at 1,250°C to capture the landscapes and inner world of her hometown Busan.
Sanmok & Hwi Gallery, Haeundae | Through October 28 | Noon–6pm (closed Sun & Mon)
Kim Bo-kyung: ‘Unbearably Dramatic History and Unbearably Ordinary Daily Life’ @ Space Dat
A research-based installation show examining the relationship between place and meaning — originally shown in Incheon, now transplanted to Busan to see how the work shifts in a new city.
Space Dat, Jung-gu | Through October 28 | 10am–6pm (open daily)
Lee Min-kyung: ‘Symbiosis — Between Being and Being’ @ Picasso Gallery
Thread-like brushwork in Korean paint on Jangji paper — lines building into memory, relationship, and connection — including a large-scale doctoral thesis work.
Picasso Gallery, Haeundae | Through October 31
‘We Make Each Other’ Part 2: Human–Technology @ Project Herman Busan
The second chapter of Project Herman’s ongoing series — this time examining humans and technology through robotics, taxidermy, and AI-based works by Kim Dae-hong, Cho Jeong-hyun, and Kong Dong-hwan.
Project Herman, Haeundae | Through October 31
Korakrit Arunanondchai @ Kukje Gallery Busan
The Thai-American artist’s exhibition continues at Kukje Gallery’s Busan space.
Kukje Gallery Busan | Through October 31
Bang Ki-cheol: ‘Sarjip’ @ Practice Yugireuk
The inaugural show at the newly opened Practice Yugireuk space in Bosu-dong Bookstore Alley. Bang Ki-cheol’s installation and sculpture works revisit the domestic spaces of his former home.
Practice Yugireuk (Bosu-dong 1-ga 125-4, B1F), Jung-gu | Through November 1 | 11am–7pm (closed Tue & Wed)
Busan Biennale 2026: Dissident Chorus @ Busan Museum of Art & Citywide
The 2026 Busan Biennale continues across the newly reopened Busan Museum of Art and partner venues around the city.
Busan Museum of Art & citywide | Through November 1
Min-young Choi: ‘Self-Defense’ @ Gallery Umarin
Paintings exploring human instinct and the tension between freedom and control, rendered with airbrush fluidity and masking precision.
Gallery Umarin (Haeundae Haeveon-ro 163), Haeundae | Through November 8 | Tue–Sun 10am–6pm
Ginna: ‘Chaebi — Open Road’ @ Space Topping
An introspective solo show from artist Ginna (Choi Eui-jin), whose pencil and eraser drawings on Korean hanji paper explore time, memory, and relationship.
Space Topping (4F, Grand Josun Busan, Haeundae Haeveon-ro 292), Haeundae | Through November 11 | 10am–6pm (closed Mon & Tue)
Choi Yeo-jeong: ‘A Certain Home’ @ PH Gallery
Selected for the Busan Cultural Foundation’s 2026 K-Art Young Creator Program. Includes the ‘New Millennium’ series — paintings of elderly women doing morning exercises at hot springs.
PH Gallery (Dangsa-ro 3-gil 33, #101), Gijang-gun | Through November 14 | 11am–5pm (closed Mon & Tue)
Yoo Hyun-wook: ‘Reviving Black Forest II — Tuesday Hands’ @ Jung-gu Cultural Center & Bogyeongsan Small Museum
An exhibition pairing forest regeneration landscapes with portrait photographs of the hands of 13 people who attended a seal-carving class at the Jung-gu Cultural Center.
Jung-gu Cultural Center & Bogyeongsan Small Museum | Through November 14 | Weekdays 10am–5pm, Weekends 1–5pm
Lee Tae-hyun: ‘Scent of Life’ @ Sims Gallery
Still-life paintings pairing blue-and-white celadon with flowers, from an artist with 16 solo shows and an active international art fair presence.
Sims Gallery, Dong-gu | Through November 15
Film & Contemporary Art: In Memory of Ahn Sung-ki @ Museum One
A special tribute to the late actor Ahn Sung-ki, reexamining his legacy through contemporary art. Curated by Busan Museum of Art director Seo Jin-seok and co-presented with BIFF, ten Korean artists contribute works including an AI two-channel video recreating conversations with Ahn using his interviews and performances. Proceeds support the Ahn Sung-ki Foundation.
Museum One (Centum-daero 20), Haeundae | Through December 27 | Tue–Sun 10am–7pm (weekends until 8pm) | ₩18,000 (₩14,400 online)
Joseon Garden: Planting the Mind, Wandering the Landscape @ Busan Museum
A major loan exhibition tracing the garden culture of the Joseon Dynasty through 80 artefacts — including national treasures and royal treasures — alongside immersive film and wax sculpture installations. Free to enter.
Busan Museum (Special Exhibition Room), Nam-gu | Through December 13 | 9am–6pm (closed Mondays) | Free
K-Museums Joint Exhibition: ‘Stop! — The Sound That Halts the Mind’ @ Beomeosa Seonbo Museum
A joint exhibition by the National Folk Museum of Korea and Beomeosa Seonbo Museum, marking the 1,348th anniversary of Beomeosa’s founding. Features 150 artefacts of temple life including the 1728 Beomeosa Bronze Bell.
Beomeosa Seonbo Museum, Geumjeong-gu | Through December 31
Jean-Michel Othoniel @ F1963
The French artist’s large-scale exhibition continues at the beloved F1963 cultural complex in Mangmi-dong.
F1963 | Through December 31
Gudeok Stadium | Sunday, October 25, 2 p.m.
Gwangalli Beach will host the inaugural Busan Mayor’s Cup National Sea Kayak Competition on Saturday, bringing approximately 500 participants to the waters off one of the city’s most popular beaches.
Gwangalli Beach | Saturday, October 24, 9 a.m.
Please note that event schedules may change or be postponed without notice, particularly due to weather. We strive to keep this information accurate, but recommend confirming details with the event organizer before visiting