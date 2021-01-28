Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has decreased its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Level 2.5 social distancing measures for restaurants and cafes remain in effect until January 31.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional musicBusan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Jacques Rozier & Guillaume Brac @ Busan Cinema Center – Films from the two famed French directors will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through January 31. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 31

Busan Cinema Center Music Movie Special 2021 @ Busan Cinema Center – Musical movie lovers will be interested to catch some of their favorites on the big screen. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through February 9

Busan Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — The largest wedding fair in the city returns this weekend to BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Trivia @ HQ Bar — Test your knowledge with an afternoon of trivia. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival – Find great deals on cosmetics at the online sale this week. January 25-29

ASEAN-ROK Gourmet Banquet: Food Culture Film Screening @ ASEAN Culture House — In January, their films will draw your attention to noodles, a staple of ASEAN cuisines, the act of cooking for and eating with your loved ones, and the feelings of happiness and human interaction while enjoying food. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturdays Through February 21

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” — @ ASEAN Culture House — The contemporary art exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through April 11

Culture

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Ocean of Buddhism @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a special exhibition of the Ocean of Buddhism at the Korea National Maritime Museum until March 1st. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeong-do, Through March 1

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

No games scheduled

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

