Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has decreased its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until February 14.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional musicBusan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Krzysztof Kieślowski & Michael Haneke @ Busan Cinema Center – Films from two of the most influential Eastern European directors will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through February 14

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Busan Cinema Center Music Movie Special 2021 @ Busan Cinema Center – Musical movie lovers will be interested to catch some of their favorites on the big screen. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through February 9

Trivia @ HQ Bar — Test your knowledge with an afternoon of trivia. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival – Find great deals on cosmetics at the online sale this week. January 25-29

ASEAN-ROK Gourmet Banquet: Food Culture Film Screening @ ASEAN Culture House — In January, their films will draw your attention to noodles, a staple of ASEAN cuisines, the act of cooking for and eating with your loved ones, and the feelings of happiness and human interaction while enjoying food. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturdays Through February 21

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” — @ ASEAN Culture House — The contemporary art exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through April 11

Culture

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Ocean of Buddhism @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a special exhibition of the Ocean of Buddhism at the Korea National Maritime Museum until March 1st. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeong-do, Through March 1

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

KT Sonic Boom vs. SK Knights @ Sajik Gymnasium – KT looks to keep in the playoff hunt with an important game versus SK. Sajik Gymnasium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan Women’s University Presenting Dance Special This Sunday

Haps Staff -
Busan Women's University will present a special dance performance this Sunday evening that brings together students and professors under one room.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum to Host an Online Event for Lunar New Year’s

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting an online New Year's event for citizens who visit the Busan Museum website from February 3 to 14 under the theme "Spring has come! Happy!”
Read more
Arts & Culture

Pre-Order Tickets For Cats 40th Anniversary Concert in Busan Begin

Haps Staff -
Pre-order ticket sales for the 40th-anniversary performance of the Broadway musical Cats have begun.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 1 – February 7

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Unique Korean Entertainment: 4 Ways to Have Fun With a Twist

Haps Staff -
Here are four types of entertainment to check out for unusual opportunities on offer in the country.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: N Seoul Tower

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
One of Seoul's most iconic landmarks, N Seoul Tower is located on Namsan Mountain and provides stunning views of the capital.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Locally-based Start-up “Area6” Opens Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
A locally-based start-up culture platform that features local products made in Busan will open today in Yeongdo-gu.
Read more

이병진 시장 권한대행, 뻬까 메쪼 주한 핀란드 대사 접견

문화 Haps Staff -
이병진 부산시장 권한대행은 4일)오전 11시 10분 부산시를 방문한 뻬까 메쪼(Pekka Metso) 주한 핀란드 대사를 접견했다.
Read more

The Revolution Is Urban

Events Haps Staff -
Artists Kim Seongyoul, Kim Yoojin & Kim Byungchan, Ahn Yongdae, Yeo Changho, Lee Wonyoung, Won Hosung, Woo Shinkoo, Lee Kichul, Lee Sungho, and Pyo Eungseok feature at this exhibition which lasts through April 11, 2021.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
37 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
5 °

Dine & Drink

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more

HQ Dishes Out its Delicious “Smoked Pork Cuban” For its February Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli will offer its mouthwatering "Smoked Pork Cuban" for its monthly special this February.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 