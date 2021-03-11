What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has decreased its social distance level to level 1.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until March 14.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan Classical Music Festival @ Geumjeong Culture Center — Seven nights of classical music concerts taking place until the 17th. Geumjeong Cultural Center, Geumjeong-gu, March 12,13

Events

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach – The 7th edition of the lights festival takes place along Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro. Haeundae Beach, Through March 29

CATS @ Dream Theatre — The popular musical has a one-month run in Busan. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through April 4

Public Astronomy Observatory Event @ Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute — The observatory will be open on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. from February through November. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Wong Karwai Films @ Busan Cinema Center – Legendary Hong Kong film director Wong Karwai’s films will be shown through March 16. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 16

Shinji Somai Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center – Enjoy a two-week retrospective from Japanese filmmaker Shinji Somai at the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

ON:TACT 2021 ASEAN CINEMA WEEK @ Busan Cinema Center – Enjoy some great films from the ASEAN region both online and off through March 25.. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

St. Patrick’s Day Party @ HQ Bar — Put on some green and head on out for some great drink and food specials at HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” — @ ASEAN Culture House — The contemporary art exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through April 11

Culture

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Four Seasons of Dokdo @ Busan National Science Museum — Enjoy a special exhibition of the changing of the seasons on Dokdo. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through March 28

1st New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum selected six modern Najeon lacquerware among the relics purchased in 2020 and will present the exhibition “Najeon, Become an Art”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 13

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Wanders on the Boundary @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition BMA Collection Highlight III – Wanderers on the Boundary through April 15.. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 15

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

KGC at KT @ Sajik Arena — KT looks to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sajik Arena, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Lotte vs. SK @ Sajik Stadium — The Lotte Giants play SK in a spring camp game. Sajik Stadium, Friday, 1 p.m.

Lotte vs. NC @ Sajik Stadium — The Lotte Giants host NC in a spring camp game. Sajik Stadium, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.