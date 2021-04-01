What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has increased its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until April 11.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

The Golf Show @ BEXCO — Everything about golf! Get all the golf supplies, one-point lessons, first-come-first-served prizes, and more in one place!!. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

CATS @ Dream Theatre — The popular musical has a one-month run in Busan. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through April 4

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Academy Awards 2021 @ Busan Cinema Center — Catch the top movies of the year at the Busan Cinema Center this month. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 30

World Cinema XVIII @ Busan Cinema Center — The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 30

Holi Hai — Check out the online event this Sunday afternoon at noon.

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” — @ ASEAN Culture House — The contemporary art exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through April 11

Culture

1st New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum selected six modern Najeon lacquerware among the relics purchased in 2020 and will present the exhibition “Najeon, Become an Art”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 13

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Wanders on the Boundary @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition BMA Collection Highlight III – Wanderers on the Boundary through April 15. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 15

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Ansan at Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium — The IPark face a tough Greeners squad on Saturday afternoon. Gudeok Stadium, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.