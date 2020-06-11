What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

10th Anniversary @ Club Realize – Two nights of great music line-ups playing this weekend. Club Realize, Kyungsung, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Day of Slavic Culture & Writing Book Exhibition @ PNU Russian Center – Pusan National University’s Russia Center is hosting a Russian book exhibition through the 30th of June. PNU Russian Center, PNU, Friday, 10 a.m.

Godard II @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a special screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s films until July 5th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 5th

Busan Roundtable @ The Cave – Join the second Busan Roundtable, a community event designed for the glocal people in Busan to bounce off ideas and connect. The Cave, Marine City, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Awareness Gathering @ Gwangalli Beach – An awareness gathering is set to take place at Gwangalli, though pre-registration is needed. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 2-7 p.m.

4th Busan Architecture Expo @ BEXCO – The latest in architecture know-how is on display this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

2020 Busan Furniture Expo @ BEXCO – Check out the latest trends in furniture this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

4th Busan Leisure Sports Industry Fair @ BEXCO – The 4th edition of the fair shows off the latest trends. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

2020 Busan Gift Fair @ BEXCO – Neat gifts and more this weekend on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

2020 Busan Sign Expo – Special Edition @ BEXCO – Business signs galore this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan City Trivia – This monthly event will pit the brainiacs from some of Busan’s finest neighborhoods against one another from Galmegi Nampodong, HQ Gwangan and Galmegi PNU. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 100 Beans Storytelling Contest @ HQ Gwangan – This afternoon open mic is limited to short pieces of fiction and nonfiction. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 4-7 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Busan International Party & Language Exchange @ LA Bar and Grill – It’s 1+1 cocktail nights for the ladies this week. LA Bar & Grill, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Collection Highlights @ Busan Museum of Art – Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights exhibit from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 28

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Welcome to my Studio @ Busan Citizens Hall – A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher’s work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Through June 21

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.