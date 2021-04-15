What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until May 2.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

2021 Edutech Busan @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in education technology this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Home, Living and Houseware Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your house and more this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Busan City Trivia — Four bars competing for trivia supremacy for a good cause this Saturday. Saturday, 5 p.m.

Brisket Party @ Gorilla Brewing Co. — Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a one-day-only “Brisket Party” this Saturday. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.

Guest Chef @ HQ Bar — Andrew Bencivenga is coming by HQ this Sunday,to do a special Guest Chef Pop-Up Day with two great menu items. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Yuchae Flower Festival — The 9th edition has moved online this year.

Academy Awards 2021 @ Busan Cinema Center — Catch the top movies of the year at the Busan Cinema Center this month. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 30

World Cinema XVIII @ Busan Cinema Center — The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 30

Culture

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

1st New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum selected six modern Najeon lacquerware among the relics purchased in 2020 and will present the exhibition “Najeon, Become an Art”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 13

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Samsung at Lotte Giants @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants host a weekend series against the Lions. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.