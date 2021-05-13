What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until May 23.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ovantgarde— Their 3rd-anniversary month-long celebration continues with more live music on Friday and Saturday. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday and Saturday night

Live Music @ HQ — Gino Brann takes the stage for two sets on Saturday. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Sand Sculptures @ Haeundae Beach — The sand sculptures at Haeundae Beach remain until the end of the month. Haeundae Beach, Through May 30

The Great Comedian, Harold Lloyd @ Busan Cinema Center — 13 films are featured from one of the best silent film actors of his era. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 16

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Song Sang Hyeon Square — Celebrate the 2565th birthday of Buddha’s birthday underneath the festival of lights. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Through May 16

Art Busan @ BEXCO — One of the largest art festivals returns this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

“The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy 4K Digital Remastering @ Busan Cinema Center — Catch three of the movie classics until May 25th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through May 25

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Philly Cheesesteak Friday @ HQ Bar — Enjoy a special on one of the best sandwiches in town. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 7 p.m.

Brewer’s Meat @ Gorilla Brewing Company — A special four-course dinner with specially-crafted beer make for a great night. Reservations only. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Busan City Trivia — HQ, Galmegi Nampodong, and Basement vie for the city trivia title. Sunday, 5 p.m.

Beach Nordic Walking @ Songjeong Beach — A weekly class for those looking to get in shape. Reservations required. Friday, 10 a.m.

Sunset Beach Pilates @ Gwangalli Beach — Sunset pilates classes on the beach take place weekly. Reservations required. Saturday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals lives in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Photo Story of Two Photographers @ PD Art Gallery — Check out an interesting photo exhibit covering 40 years of photojournalism in Busan. PD Art Gallery, Beomil-dong, Busanjin-gu, Through May 25

Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

1st New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum selected six modern Najeon lacquerware among the relics purchased in 2020 and will present the exhibition “Najeon, Become an Art”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 13

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Asan vs Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium — The struggling IPark look to get back into form with a much-needed win. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday, 4 p.m.

KT vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants hope to shake off their recent slump versus KT. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.