What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until May 23.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ovantgarde— Their 3rd-anniversary month-long celebration continues with the Vastards on Friday and Daily Blue on Saturday. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday and Saturday night

Events

Busan One Asia Festival Online — One of the largest K-pop gatherings returns with a star-studded line-up online this weekend. May 6-9

Parent’s Day — Saturday is Parent’s Day in Korea with the city of Busan hosting an online event at 10 a.m. on the city’s YouTube channel.

72 Tips & Tricks for the Film Fest — Join the Liquid Arts Network team online to learn tricks of the trade. Sunday, 4 p.m.

Haeundae Sand Sculpture Exhibition @ Haeundae Beach — A smaller version of the Sand Sculpture Festival opens this week only at the beach. Haeundae Beach, Wednesday through Sunday

The Great Comedian, Harold Lloyd @ Busan Cinema Center — 13 films are featured from one of the best silent film actors of his era. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 16

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Song Sang Hyeon Square — Celebrate the 2565th birthday of Buddha’s birthday underneath the festival of lights. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Through May 16

BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — All things weddings this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

JAMES Breakfast Diner Pop-Up @ HQ Bar — Enjoy some great diner grub this Saturday afternoon. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Busan City Trivia — HQ, Galmegi Nampodong, and Basement vie for the city trivia title. Sunday, 5 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Culture

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals lives in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

1st New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum selected six modern Najeon lacquerware among the relics purchased in 2020 and will present the exhibition “Najeon, Become an Art”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 13

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

No games scheduled.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.