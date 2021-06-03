What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has lowered its social distance level to level 1.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until June 13

Weather Forecast

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ovantgarde— Their 3rd-anniversary month-long celebration continues with more live music on Friday and Saturday. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday and Saturday night

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

My Yellow Poney & Areum RPG @ HQ Bar — Check out a free show after-party from this Saturday evening’s “Passage” event. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

BIDF-Dance in Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center — Three films with a dance theme are screened this week. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Busan International Dance Festival 2021 — The Busan International Dance Festival will take place at the special stage at Haeundae Beach, Busan Cinema Center, and online. Thursday through Monday

Korea Camping Car Show 2021 @ BEXCO — From caravan to camping car supplies, it is a special exhibition that introduces a variety of convenient and future-oriented RV products that customers want. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Magic Festival @ Haeundae Cultural Center — ‘Magic Convention Fall In Magic’, the first event of the 16th Busan International Magic Festival (BIMF), will be held at Haeundae Cultural Center on June 5th and 6th. Haeundae Cultural Center, Saturday and Sunday

Wicked @ Dream Theatre — The Korean cast version of the musical “Wicked” offers performances daily. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 27

“The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy 4K Digital Remastering @ Busan Cinema Center — Catch three of the movie classics until May 25th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through May 25

Simone Signoret & Yves Montand @ Busan Cinema Center — 19 films are featured from the famous French couple. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 13

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Trivia @ HQ Bar — Sunday trivia returns in the afternoon. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Beach Nordic Walking @ Songjeong Beach — A weekly class for those looking to get in shape. Reservations required. Friday, 10 a.m.

Sunset Beach Pilates @ Gwangalli Beach — Sunset pilates classes on the beach take place weekly. Reservations required. Saturday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Culture

Passage @ CSB Lounge — Kelly Belter’s exhibition explores the evolving relationship between the creator and their creations through various forms of printmaking. CSB Lounge, Namcheon-dong, Through June 30

On a Spring Day, The Buddha Appears @ Busan Museum — The exhibition features Buddhist cultural heritages, including a statue and painting of Buddha, among the collection of the Busan Museum to celebrate Buddha’s birthday. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through August 29

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals living in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

1st New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum selected six modern Najeon lacquerware among the relics purchased in 2020 and will present the exhibition “Najeon, Become an Art”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 13

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Gyeongnam vs Busan IPark @ Gadeok Stadium – The IPark look to keep their recent form against a tough Gyeongnam squad. Gaedok Stadium, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.