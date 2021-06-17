What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 1.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Dining at cafes and restaurants as well as six entertainment businesses can now stay open until 12 a.m. until July 4

The social distancing measures have been extended until July 4.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra presents the 576th Subscription Concert. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Live Mexican & Cuban Music with Los Kimchileros @ HQ Bar — Made up of Chris Tharp and Gino Brann on guitars and Gordon Bazsali on horns, this new supergroup is going to play two full sets at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Live Music @ HQ — Three bands take the stage this Saturday. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Events

Busan International Performing Arts Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 18th edition will be held both in-person and online. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday

Korea Railways and Logistics Fair 2021 @ BEXCO — RailLog Korea (Korea Railways & Logistics Fair), Korea’s only (and one of the world’s top four) railway industry expos, will be held this year for four days starting on June 16 at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

34th Haeundae Polar Bear Festival @ Haeundae Beach — Instead of jumping into the sea this year, ‘Plogging’, an environmental protection campaign event will take place at Haeundae Beach. As well, online events on TikTok are also scheduled to take place. Haeundae Beach, Through June 20

Asia Hotel Art Fair @ Park Hyatt Busan — ‘AHAF BUSAN 2021’ will be held at the Haeundae area at the Park Hyatt Busan from June 17 to 20. Park Hyatt Busan, Marine City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Design Week @ BEXCO — In this exhibition, you can meet designs from various fields, such as contemporary design, a brand exhibition, creative and sensuous product designs, sustainable designs that consider the environment, and graphic designs that show visual identity. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Port Festival @ Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot, Korea National Maritime Museum — Attendance is only permitted through reservation. Saturday and Sunday

European Noir Films @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center presents its latest retrospective with a feature on European Noir Films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 16

Wicked @ Dream Theatre — The Korean cast version of the musical “Wicked” offers performances daily. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 27

Simone Signoret & Yves Montand @ Busan Cinema Center — 19 films are featured from the famous French couple. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 13

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Trivia @ HQ Bar — Sunday trivia returns in the afternoon. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Beach Nordic Walking @ Songjeong Beach — A weekly class for those looking to get in shape. Reservations required. Friday, 10 a.m.

Sunset Beach Pilates @ Gwangalli Beach — Sunset pilates classes on the beach take place weekly. Reservations required. Saturday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Culture

Passage @ CSB Lounge — Kelly Belter’s exhibition explores the evolving relationship between the creator and their creations through various forms of printmaking. CSB Lounge, Namcheon-dong, Through June 30

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

On a Spring Day, The Buddha Appears @ Busan Museum — The exhibition features Buddhist cultural heritages, including a statue and painting of Buddha, among the collection of the Busan Museum to celebrate Buddha’s birthday. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through August 29

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals living in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

Samsung vs Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — Up tp 50% capacity of fans are now allowed at Sajik. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m.

FC Anyang @ Busan IPark — A crucial match for the IPark this Sunday against second in the table Anyang. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Championship @ Songjeong Beach — The 12th edition hits the shores of Songjeong Beach this weekend. Songjeong Beach, Friday through Sunday

Euro 2020 — The month-long tourney gets underway for the football champions of Europe to be crowned. Korean TV, tvN and XtvN

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.