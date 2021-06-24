What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 1.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Dining at cafes and restaurants as well as six entertainment businesses can now stay open 24 hours until July 4

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 1 until June 30.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra presents the 576th Subscription Concert. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Live Mexican & Cuban Music with Los Kimchileros @ HQ Bar — Made up of Chris Tharp and Gino Brann on guitars and Gordon Bazsali on horns, this new supergroup is going to play two full sets at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Live Music @ HQ — Three bands take the stage this Saturday. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Events

KNN Wedding Fair 2021 @ BEXCO — Check out all your bridal and groom needs this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Home Table Deco Fair @ BEXCO — HOME·TABLE DECO FAIR brings the latest premium home styling trends to the show floor and offers inspiring ideas for interior design. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Beetles, the most dominant @ Busan National Science Museum — An exhibition that will give you an opportunity to learn more about the reasons for the success and diversity of beetles. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through September 26

Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — The 11th Busan Coffee Show is a festival where Busan citizens, prospective start-ups, and related workers can participate and enjoy, providing opportunities to learn the techniques and know-how of experts, and to meet current industry trends and the latest trends. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — Marking its 28th anniversary this year, Busan International Food Exhibition is a comprehensive food business platform representing Busan and other Yeongnam regions. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Special Screenings on the 71st anniversary of the 6.25 Korean War @ Busan Cinema Center — Four films honoring the 71st anniversary of the Korean War will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday

“Hello Robot” Exhibition @ Busan National Science Museum — Visitors can experience advanced robots and artificial intelligence technology and learn about life in the future. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 29

European Noir Films @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center presents its latest retrospective with a feature on European Noir Films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 16

Wicked @ Dream Theatre — The Korean cast version of the musical “Wicked” offers performances daily. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 27

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Beach Nordic Walking @ Songjeong Beach — A weekly class for those looking to get in shape. Reservations required. Friday, 10 a.m.

Sunset Beach Pilates @ Gwangalli Beach — Sunset pilates classes on the beach take place weekly. Reservations required. Saturday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Culture

Passage @ CSB Lounge — Kelly Belter’s exhibition explores the evolving relationship between the creator and their creations through various forms of printmaking. CSB Lounge, Namcheon-dong, Through June 30

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

On a Spring Day, The Buddha Appears @ Busan Museum — The exhibition features Buddhist cultural heritages, including a statue and painting of Buddha, among the collection of the Busan Museum to celebrate Buddha’s birthday. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through August 29

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals living in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Euro 2020 — The month-long tourney gets underway for the football champions of Europe to be crowned. Korean TV, tvN and XtvN

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.