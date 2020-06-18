What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center – The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra performs two performances of its 564th Subscription Concert. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m.

Monthly Open Mic @ HQ Gwangan – Show off your musical talents this Friday night at the monthly open mic. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 10 p.m

Liquid Arts Pop-up Jam @ Ol’55 – Enjoy a night of music with a trio from Gwangju and local musicians. Ol’55, Kyungsung, Saturday, 9 p.m

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Partial Eclipse Viewing @ Geumryeun Mountain Youth Training Center – This eclipse will be the last eclipse for year 2020 that can be observed in Korea, and the next partial eclipse can only be seen in June 2030. Geumryeun Mountain Youth Training Center, Sunday, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Day of Slavic Culture & Writing Book Exhibition @ PNU Russian Center – Pusan National University’s Russia Center is hosting a Russian book exhibition through the 30th of June. PNU Russian Center, PNU, Friday, 10 a.m.

Godard II @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a special screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s films until July 5th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 5th

White Crow Tap Takeover @ HQ Gwangan – Enjoy four of White Crow’s best beers for cheap. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

International Day of Yoga @ Busan Citizens Park – To help celebrate the 6th International Day of Yoga, a yoga event for all will be held at Busan Citizen’s Park on June 21st. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Korean Film Screenings with English Subtitles @ Busan Cinema Center – Six of Korea’s biggest films are being screened with English subtitles. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 17

Busan Coffee Show 2020 @ BEXCO – The latest in coffee and desserts are on display this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Saturday

Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO – The 27th edition of the festival features great local and international food. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Saturday

Awareness Gathering @ Gwangalli Beach – An awareness gathering is set to take place at Gwangalli, though pre-registration is needed. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 2-7 p.m.

EVO Game Tournament @ HQ Gwangan – Enjoy some afternoon gaming this Sunday afternoon. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Collection Highlights @ Busan Museum of Art – Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights exhibit from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 28

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Welcome to my Studio @ Busan Citizens Hall – A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher’s work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Through June 21

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.