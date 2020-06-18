Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center – The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra performs two performances of its 564th Subscription Concert. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m.

Monthly Open Mic @ HQ Gwangan – Show off your musical talents this Friday night at the monthly open mic. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 10 p.m

Liquid Arts Pop-up Jam @ Ol’55 – Enjoy a night of music with a trio from Gwangju and local musicians. Ol’55, Kyungsung, Saturday, 9 p.m

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Partial Eclipse Viewing @ Geumryeun Mountain Youth Training Center – This eclipse will be the last eclipse for year 2020 that can be observed in Korea, and the next partial eclipse can only be seen in June 2030. Geumryeun Mountain Youth Training Center, Sunday, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Day of Slavic Culture & Writing Book Exhibition @ PNU Russian Center – Pusan National University’s Russia Center is hosting a Russian book exhibition through the 30th of June. PNU Russian Center, PNU, Friday, 10 a.m.

Godard II @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a special screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s films until July 5th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 5th

White Crow Tap Takeover @ HQ Gwangan – Enjoy four of White Crow’s best beers for cheap. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

International Day of Yoga @ Busan Citizens Park – To help celebrate the 6th International Day of Yoga, a yoga event for all will be held at Busan Citizen’s Park on June 21st. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Korean Film Screenings with English Subtitles @ Busan Cinema Center – Six of Korea’s biggest films are being screened with English subtitles. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 17

Busan Coffee Show 2020 @ BEXCO – The latest in coffee and desserts are on display this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Saturday

Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO – The 27th edition of the festival features great local and international food. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Saturday

Awareness Gathering @ Gwangalli Beach – An awareness gathering is set to take place at Gwangalli, though pre-registration is needed. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 2-7 p.m.

EVO Game Tournament @ HQ Gwangan – Enjoy some afternoon gaming this Sunday afternoon. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Collection Highlights @ Busan Museum of Art – Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights exhibit from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 28

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Welcome to my Studio @ Busan Citizens Hall – A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher’s work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Through June 21

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Junggwan Museum Reopens After Renovations of the Children’s Experience Room

Haps Staff -
Junggwan Museum in Busan announced that it reopened from the 16th after finishing the new renovation of the children's experience room, which has been loved by local children since the museum opened in January 2015.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Food Film Festa Returns July 3-5

Haps Staff -
Busan Food Film Festival will be held at the Busan Cinema Center from 3rd to the 5th of next month.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: Special Concert to be Held Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a special concert tomorrow evening at the Busan Cultural Center.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 15 – June 21

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Check Out These 5 Exhibitions at BEXCO This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Donga Exhibition Company is holding five exhibitions this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more

The Latest

2020년대 마지막 부분일식, 금련산에서 관측하자!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 금련산청소년수련원이 오는 21일 진행되는 부분일식 천문현상을 수련원에서 가족들과 함께 맞이할 수 있도록 오후 2시부터 6시까지 ‘2020년 부분일식 관측행사’를 운영한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli's Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: "The Pulled Pork 3-Way".
Read more

6-Star Lotte Signiel Opens in Haeundae

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The long-awaited Lotte Signiel hotel has finally opened its doors in LCT Tower in Haeundae.
Read more

Liquid Arts Writing Workshop This Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
The Liquid Arts Writing Workshop returns again for its third meetup of 2020 on Zoom. 
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Man Indicted For Breaking Quarantine Regulations Six Times

Busan News BeFM News -
A man in his twenties under quarantine who had wandered around six times without permission has been handed over for hearing.
Read more
Busan
light rain
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
82 %
5.1kmh
90 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
26 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli's Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: "The Pulled Pork 3-Way".
Read more

White Crow Brewing Tap Takeover at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
On Saturday, June 20th, HQ Gwangan is hosting a tap takeover from Pyeongchang's White Crow Brewing with four of their best beers on draft. 
Read more

Paris Baguette Looks to Make Inroads in Canada

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC is looking to Canada for its latest expansion, as bakery chain Paris Baguette hopes to add the North American country to its expanding portfolio.
Read more

27th Busan International Food Expo Begins Tomorrow at BEXCO

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busan International Food Expo will take place from June 17 to June 20 at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 Hall 1 and 2.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea