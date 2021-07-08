What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has changed its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 2 until July 14.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Opera @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — “La Traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi will be performed this week as part of the 7th Eulsukdo Opera Festival. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Live Music @ HQ — Three bands take the stage this Saturday. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Events

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival 2021 @ Busan Cinema Center, CGV Hwamyeong in Buk-gu, BNK BUSAN BANK Art Cinema — The 16th edition returns both in-person and online. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 12

Korea’s Best Festival Show @ BEXCO — An expo dedicated to showcasing Korean festivals takes place this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Brand Festa @ BEXCO — Great products from Busan area are on sale all in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Beetles, the most dominant @ Busan National Science Museum — An exhibition that will give you an opportunity to learn more about the reasons for the success and diversity of beetles. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through September 26

“Hello Robot” Exhibition @ Busan National Science Museum — Visitors can experience advanced robots and artificial intelligence technology and learn about life in the future. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 29

Cranky Pig Pop-up @ HQ Bar — Classic Italian subs are on the menu this Saturday night. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Special Screenings on the 71st anniversary of the 6.25 Korean War @ Busan Cinema Center — Four films honoring the 71st anniversary of the Korean War will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday

European Noir Films @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center presents its latest retrospective with a feature on European Noir Films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 16

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Beach Nordic Walking @ Songjeong Beach — A weekly class for those looking to get in shape. Reservations required. Friday, 10 a.m.

Sunset Beach Pilates @ Gwangalli Beach — Sunset pilates classes on the beach take place weekly. Reservations required. Saturday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Culture

Magnum in Paris @ Busan Cultural Center — This exhibition shows the metamorphoses of the city through the work of collected Magnum photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 10

The MoCa Collection: Sensory Grammar @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art – The 2021 Collection: Sensory Grammar is the third exhibition of works from the museum collection since the opening of Museum of Contemporary Art Busan. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through October 17

The Nature of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — Three themes provide the backdrop of nature being shown through art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 12

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

On a Spring Day, The Buddha Appears @ Busan Museum — The exhibition features Buddhist cultural heritages, including a statue and painting of Buddha, among the collection of the Busan Museum to celebrate Buddha’s birthday. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through August 29

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals living in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Jeonnam vs. Busan IPark @ Gadeok Stadium — A crucial game for the IPark this Sunday versus third in the table Jeonnam. Gadeok Stadium, Sunday, 7 p.m.

UFC 264 @ HQ — Check out this week’s big UFC bouts with English coverage. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Euro 2020 — The month-long tourney with Italy vs England finishes for the football champions of Europe to be crowned. Korean TV, tvN and XtvN

