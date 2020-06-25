What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Kim Il-du @ HQ Gwangan – A Sunday evening set of great music. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 5 p.m

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Day of Slavic Culture & Writing Book Exhibition @ PNU Russian Center – Pusan National University’s Russia Center is hosting a Russian book exhibition through the 30th of June. PNU Russian Center, PNU, Friday, 10 a.m.

Godard II @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a special screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s films until July 5th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 5th

6th Anniversary Pary @ Galmegi Brewing Company – Celebrate 6 years of business with food and drink tonight. Galmegi Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Friday, 6 p.m.

B-Beauty Day @ BEXCO – The event showcases and promotes products from cosmetic companies in Busan with 18 local cosmetic companies participating in the event. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday Through Sunday

Busan Brand Festa @ BEXCO – Featuring 150 booths from 120 companies, the event will offer proven products produced by both leading Busan-based companies and small local businesses. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Wedding Fair @ BEXCO – The BWC Wedding Fair shows off the latest for couples looking to tie the know. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

National Theater Live @ Busan Cultural Center – This month’s feature “The Audience” with Hellen Mirren is featured. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live DJ Set: DJ Triple J @ HQ Gwangan – Enjoy some great DJ music all night long this Saturday at HQ Gwangan. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Sunday Beer Can Chicken Special @ HQ Gwangan – The popular beer can chicken dinner is back this Sunday at HQ Gwangan. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Collection Highlights @ Busan Museum of Art – Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights exhibit from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 28

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Concerning the Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan is hosting its latest exhibition “Concerning the ART” until July 26. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

2020 Collection Confronting Today’s Questions @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibition aims both to generate dialogue with and between the citizens of Busan and to encapsulate the identity of the museum. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

Seongnam vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium – The IPark look to win their second straight. No fans allowed. Gudeok Stadium, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Samsung vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants take on rival Samsung in a three-game series. No Fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m.

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.