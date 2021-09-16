What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has lowered its social distance level to level 3 from midnight so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 3 until October 4th.

Weather Forecast

2021 Busan Maru International Music Festival — The 2021 Busan Maru International Music Festival (BMIMF) will be held from August 27 to September 26 at venues all around the city. Through September 26

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

FRENCH BUSAN @ Art Space — This unique exhibition showcases photos of business places and commercial signs written in the French language in the city of Busan — bakeries, cafés and restaurants, fashion boutiques, jewelry shops, hair parlors, and interior design stores. Art Space, Haeundae-gu, Through September 25

Photography of Limb Eung-sik @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — A new photo exhibit under the theme “Busan to Seoul”. Busan Citizens’ Hall, September 10 – October 24

A Midsummer Night’s Dream @ Busan Cinema Center — Busan Union Ballet Company presents one performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan International Travel Exhibition 2021 @ BEXCO — One of the largest travel exhibitions in the country hits BEXCO this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Excellent S.M.E. and Agricultural Specialties Gift Fair for Chuseok @ BEXCO — Chuseok present choices await. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Monday

BIKE TAXI Experience Event @ BEXCO — Enjoy a bicycle taxi real driving experience this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Photo Festival 2021 — This year’s theme is “ANTHROPOCENE Ⅱ_ See Our Planet”. F1963 Seokcheon Hall, Through September 26

Beetles, the most dominant @ Busan National Science Museum — An exhibition that will give you an opportunity to learn more about the reasons for the success and diversity of beetles. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through September 26

Trivia @ HQ Bar — Trivia moves back to Saturday afternoons at HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Beach Nordic Walking @ Songjeong Beach — A weekly class for those looking to get in shape. Reservations required. Friday, 10 a.m.

Sunset Beach Pilates @ Gwangalli Beach — Sunset pilates classes on the beach take place weekly. Reservations required. Saturday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Culture

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

Ocean and Environment @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — A look into how the ocean affects our environment. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Yeongdo Island, Through November 14

From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This special exhibition has been prepared to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of the provisional capital of Busan. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 28

Magnum in Paris @ Busan Cultural Center — This exhibition shows the metamorphoses of the city through the work of collected Magnum photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 10

The MoCa Collection: Sensory Grammar @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art – The 2021 Collection: Sensory Grammar is the third exhibition of works from the museum collection since the opening of Museum of Contemporary Art Busan. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through October 17

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

Online Performances to Watch

FC Anyang at Busan IPark @ Gadeok Stadium — The IPark take on second in the table Anyang. Gaedeok Stadium, Saturday, 6:30 pm

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.