What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has continued its social distance level to level 3 from so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 3 until October 17th.

Weather Forecast

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan International Film Festival has a big weekend of events planned. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, October 6-15

Culture City of East Asia ‘Message of Hope’ — The Culture City of East Asia ‘Message of Hope’ event is set to take place from October 8th to 9th online.

ASEAN Market @ ASEAN Culture Center — Enjoy various things to see, eat, and enjoy from the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and a talk forum. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Friday through Sunday

2021 Mekong-ROK Exchange Year Photo & Design Exhibition @ ASEAN Culture Center — A new exhibition focusing on cultural activities from the Mekong region. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 31

2021 BFAA International Art Fair @ BEXCO — One of the largest art fairs returns to BEXCO this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Monday

Busan Illustration Fair @ BEXCO — The illustration fair returns to BEXCO for four days this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday Through Sunday

2021 Camping Car & Leisure Festival @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in camping and leisure gear. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday Through Sunday

MBC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — Great deals for prospective brides and grooms. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday Through Sunday

Busan Science Festival — The 20th edition shows the latest in scientific breakthroughs. October 2 -10

Photography of Limb Eung-sik @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — A new photo exhibit under the theme “Busan to Seoul”. Busan Citizens’ Hall, September 10 – October 24

Trivia @ HQ Bar — Trivia moves back to Saturday afternoons at HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Beach Nordic Walking @ Songjeong Beach — A weekly class for those looking to get in shape. Reservations required. Friday, 10 a.m.

Sunset Beach Pilates @ Gwangalli Beach — Sunset pilates classes on the beach take place weekly. Reservations required. Saturday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Culture

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

Ocean and Environment @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — A look into how the ocean affects our environment. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Yeongdo Island, Through November 14

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This special exhibition has been prepared to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of the provisional capital of Busan. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 28

Magnum in Paris @ Busan Cultural Center — This exhibition shows the metamorphoses of the city through the work of collected Magnum photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 10

The MoCa Collection: Sensory Grammar @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art – The 2021 Collection: Sensory Grammar is the third exhibition of works from the museum collection since the opening of Museum of Contemporary Art Busan. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through October 17

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon at Busan IPark @ Gadeok Stadium – The IPark look to continue their latest impressive form. Gadeok Stadium, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.