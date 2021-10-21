What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has continued its social distance level to level 3 from so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 3 until October 17th.

Weather Forecast

2021 Busan Choral Festival & Competition @ Geumjeong Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center, YouTube Live Streaming — This year’s competition will be held virtually. Through Sunday

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Various locations, October 22 through November 11

Metaverse: Global Gathering 2021 — The Global Gathering for 2021 will once again be held online. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

National Theatre Live: King Lear @ Busan Cultural Center — National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

KORMARINE @ BEXCO — An exhibition featuring International Marine, Shipbuilding, Offshore, and Oil&Gas. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Friday

Autumn Garden @ Oncheoncheon Stream — Geumjeong-gu district announced that it will create an autumn-themed garden along the stream under the theme “Geumjeong dyed in autumn”.Oncheoncheon Stream, Geumjeong-gu, Through November 5

2021 Mekong-ROK Exchange Year Photo & Design Exhibition @ ASEAN Culture Center — A new exhibition focusing on cultural activities from the Mekong region. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 31

Photography of Limb Eung-sik @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — A new photo exhibit under the theme “Busan to Seoul”. Busan Citizens’ Hall, September 10 – October 24

Trivia @ HQ Bar — Trivia moves back to Saturday afternoons at HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Beach Nordic Walking @ Songjeong Beach — A weekly class for those looking to get in shape. Reservations required. Friday, 10 a.m.

Sunset Beach Pilates @ Gwangalli Beach — Sunset pilates classes on the beach take place weekly. Reservations required. Saturday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Culture

Sea Art Festival 2021 @ Ilgwang Beach — The 2021 edition under the theme “NON-/HUMAN ASSEMBLAGES” comes to Ilgwang Beach. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang, Through November 14

PROJECT SOLDIER: Remember Heroes in Busan @ Busan City Hall — Check out a “Remember Busan Heroes” photo exhibit. Busan City Hall Gallery (2nd floor), Through October 23

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

Ocean and Environment @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — A look into how the ocean affects our environment. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Yeongdo Island, Through November 14

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This special exhibition has been prepared to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of the provisional capital of Busan. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 28

The MoCa Collection: Sensory Grammar @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art – The 2021 Collection: Sensory Grammar is the third exhibition of works from the museum collection since the opening of Museum of Contemporary Art Busan. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through October 17

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

2021 BMW Ladies Championship @ LPGA International Busan — 84 top women LPGA golfers tee off for the title at this year’s championship. LPGA International Busan, Gijang, October 21-24

Korea Southern Coast Cup 2021 @ Suyeong Yachting Center — Sailing races taking place from Yeosu to Tongyeong on Saturday and Tongyeong to Busan on Sunday. Saturday and Sunday

World Triathlon Cup Haeundae 2021 @ Haeundae Beach — Triatheles hit the beach this Saturday morning. Haeundae Beach, Saturday, 7:30 a.m.

LG vs Lotte @ Sajik Stadium – A crucial two-game series could decide their playoff fate. Sajik Stadium, Friday, 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 5 p.m.

Gyeongnam vs. Busan IPark @ Gadeok Stadium — The IPark play their final home match of the season looking for a win. Gadeok Stadium, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.